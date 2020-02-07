Universities cancel study programs abroad for fear of the Chinese virus

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT / COLUMBUS OHIO / BERLIN / CANBERRA / BOSTON – Given the spread of the Chinese virus, universities are trying to assess the risks to their programs, and some cancel stays abroad and prohibit travel that affects hundreds of thousands of students.

From Europe to Australia to the United States, universities in countries that house Chinese students have covered academic trips to and from China. In the United States, the cancellations are increasing tensions between two governments whose relationships have already been bad.

Fear threatens to do permanent damage to the growing academic exchange programs that have reached new heights in the past decade and a half, experts say.

Travel restrictions also make it difficult to schedule conferences and campus events in the United States that Chinese scientists could attend.

“If not slammed, that door was definitely closed for the immediate future,” said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president of public affairs and government relations at Duke University.

According to the U.S. authorities’ recommendations not to travel to China, many universities are traveling there to a limited extent, including Duke, who maintains a campus in China in partnership with Wuhan University, which is located in the city center of the outbreak ,

The Herzog-Kunshan University closed its campus in Kunshan until February 24th for unnecessary staff. The school helped students who recently applied for a Chinese residence to get their passports from local officials so they could travel home and began developing online learning plans for them.

Two of the 12 confirmed cases in the United States are related to college. One diagnosis was confirmed at Arizona State University and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, after which the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan.

The virus represents an unprecedented disruption to U.S.-China academic relations, said Brad Farnsworth, vice president of global engagement for the American Council on Education.

He recalled the SARS crisis in 2002 and 2003, when China’s severe acute respiratory syndrome killed nearly 800 people.

“The overall university relationship was nowhere near as complex as it is today,” said Farnsworth. “We have a lot more students who go both ways.”

Many academic collaborations could be postponed if the crisis was resolved quickly, but the longer it lasted, the greater the damage, he added.

China sends far more students to the US than any other country – more than 369,000 in its last academic year, according to the Institute of International Education. The U.S. typically sends more than 11,000 students to China each year. Recently, the relationship has been impacted by visa difficulties, trade disputes, and US concerns about security risks from Chinese students.

“That doesn’t help the current situation, which is currently very tense,” said Farnsworth. “This is without a doubt a low point in US-China relations.”

China’s Consul General in New York, Huang Ping, said at a press conference Tuesday that students who had returned to the U.S. from Hubei province, which includes Wuhan, should report to health officials so that they could be monitored. He urged the international community to work together to fight the disease. “The virus is the enemy, not the Chinese.”

In Germany, the Free University of Berlin and the Technische Institut Berlin each announced that they would not allow visits from China or approve trips to China until further notice. The University of Paderborn said it is reviewing all travel plans for China that have been created by students or doctoral students.

A spokesman for the Silesian University in the Czech Republic said the school had postponed exchange programs for 38 Chinese students. Several other schools issued similar cancellations, but Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic said it was still willing to accept 24 students from China, who are expected in two weeks.

Tens of thousands of Chinese students enrolled at Australian universities have been stranded in their home country. Monash University has extended its summer break to give students and staff more time to return. Classes should start on March 2nd.

Most Chinese students studying in the U.S. were already in class when the virus appeared, but concern about the disease has prompted many schools to cancel plans to send Americans to China for an upcoming semester.

At the University of Arkansas, where China was a popular destination for stays abroad, especially for business students, about 60 students who wanted to travel there in May canceled their programs.

The university made the decision a week before the students had to make any financial commitments, and it was trying to create opportunities for the affected students in other parts of the world, said Sarah Malloy, director of the university’s international studies and international exchange ,

An Arkansas student, Lancaster Richmond, had planned to visit Beijing and Shanghai to meet the requirements of their MBA program. Now the 24-year-old wants to visit Chile this summer instead.

“I was obviously disappointed, but I also understand that the university is doing everything in our best interest,” she said. “It also made my parents a little more comfortable. They had obviously been following the news. “

Concern about the virus has changed some of the rhythms of campus life, including the cancellation of Chinese New Year events at the University of Akron and the University of Arizona. However, many universities emphasize precautions such as frequent hand washing.

Andrew Thomas, chief clinician at Wexner Medical Center, Ohio, said the university is following the situation, but is not trying “to be over the top to the point that we cause more worry and fear than is justified in the community” ,

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which has over 5,500 Chinese students enrolled, said some of its Wuhan students who traveled home during the winter break chose to self-quarantine or wear masks during class to protect others. Several institutions urged someone returning from China to isolate themselves for two weeks as a precaution.

At Northeastern University, graduate student Lele Luan said that although some Chinese classmates wore masks on the Boston campus, he didn’t feel the need.

“You told me it was very safe here,” he said. “So I’m not doing anything special to protect myself.”

At the University of California at Berkeley, the Tang Center for Health Services tried to share tips on how to deal with the fear of the virus last week. However, a list that suggests that “normal reactions” could include xenophobia and “fear of interacting with people from Asia” has been shaken.

Asian Americans quickly expressed outrage on social media. The center apologized for any misunderstandings and changed the wording.