Universities in Japan take precautionary measures against the outbreak of the corona virus

Universities are trying to deal with the infection threat from the coronavirus outbreak that is wreaking havoc in China and around the world.

Many monitor the health of their students, especially those who have visited China for the New Year holidays.

Ritsumeikan University, where around 1,400 Chinese students call or email, comes from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Kyoto-based school, 22 have not left Japan in the past month, two are currently in Wuhan.

The school has confirmed the couple’s status and is looking for information on another 35 from Hubei province. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.

The school operator, Ritsumeikan Trust, released a warning for students and staff entering China from China on Tuesday, asking those with fever or other symptoms to inform the airport authorities and those without symptoms to check their own health for two weeks monitor their arrival.

Another school of the Ritsumeikan Trust at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, has decided to cancel all programs taking place in China. Plans were also canceled to send three exchange students there this month.

Other universities, such as Doshisha University in Kyoto and Tokyo University of Science, are also suspending their programs in China.

Tokushima University in Shikoku had two Japanese who were studying at Wuhan University. Both returned to Japan in early January before the New Year holidays, but one should return to Wuhan this month. However, since the outbreak of the corona virus postponed the start of class, the student remains in Japan.

“We ask those returning from China to stay at home for two weeks,” said a representative from Gakushuin University in Tokyo. The elite school sent an email asking their Chinese students to go home on vacation and take care of their health.

Some Japanese studying in China are trying to suspend their programs and return to Japan. According to the office of the public-private Tobitate! Study Abroad Initiative, an academic aid program that many scholarship holders have received, are now asking how the interruption of studying abroad affects their financial support.

“(Students) can be assured that we are flexible in our approach and do not require repayment,” said a representative.