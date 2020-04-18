Universities suffer huge losses due to declining number of foreign students

Universities expect the number of international students to decrease by around 80% in the new academic year and will result in the loss of hundreds of millions of euros.

A study commissioned by the Irish Universities Association estimates that the foreign student market represents more than € 385 million per year.

Several institutions contacted by The Irish Times in private believe that these revenues will be “wiped out” this year due to disturbances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, universities take into account the loss of tens of millions of euros in private income that would have been generated by the rental of student accommodation during the summer months and the organization of events on campus.

The latest figures available show that around 17,000 international students were enrolled in Irish universities last year.

Tuition fees

Irish universities have become increasingly dependent on international tuition revenues due to a reduction in public investment per student over the past decade.

Most of most university income is now generated by the private sector, and international fees account for a large part of it.

For example, fees for non-European undergraduates range from € 10,000 to € 20,000 for business, engineering and science students, while they range from € 40,000 to € 55,000 for those who are studying medicine.

Non-EU postgraduate students generally pay between € 10,000 and € 35,000.

Many higher education figures believe that some form of additional state support will be needed to compensate for the significant losses.

In a message to staff on Friday, Trinity confirmed that it faces “significant financial consequences” and announced a hiring freeze as part of its cost containment strategy.

The college anticipates a drop in revenues of tens of millions of euros this year and anticipates that it could double next year.

A spokesperson for University College Dublin said the college is still examining the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its finances and is looking for ways to keep costs down.

At the University of Limerick, its president Des Fitzgerald said that the college also quantified the financial impact of the pandemic.

“It seems likely at this point, given that additional government funding has not yet been provided to the university, that a large deficit will be incurred for both the current year and the year next, “he said.

Jim Miley, Executive Director of the Irish Universities Association, confirmed that even if the finances of the institutions were to be seriously affected, the sector would not fail to support efforts to combat the pandemic.

He said the sector plays a crucial role in a range of areas such as training of health personnel and research assistance.

Miley added that the sector will be crucial to helping the economy recover and that it will be essential to ensure that it is supported for this purpose.

CAD points

About two-thirds of international students are based in undergraduate programs.

This has led to speculation that CAD points for some courses may drop for domestic students due to the lower demand for places.

However, higher education sources claim that international students are primarily enrolled in fields such as medicine and have downplayed the prospect of point reductions in all areas.

Meanwhile, many colleges are turning to holding “virtual” student open days to attract national students for the next academic year.

Maynooth University, NUI Galway, Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Dundalk Institute of Technology are just a few of the institutions that organize these events.

WIT Marketing and Outreach Officer John Power said professors and support staff will be online to answer questions from students, while virtual campus tours will also be available.

“What is really interesting is that people can join the conversation online and see the questions of other potential students,” he said.