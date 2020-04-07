Universities Suffering From Huge Economic Impact From Pandemic

Universities across the country are scrambling to plug holes in deep budgets, and some were later driven to the brink of collapse Coronavirus outbreak Some institutions have caused financial losses that can total over $ 100 million.

Last month, after the campus closed, many colleges have said they have been a huge hit to refund students for housing, dining and parking costs. Many schools have lost even more millions in ticket sales after the athletic season has been shortened, and some schools have wiped out a huge share of their reserves in the turbulent stock market volatility. say.

Still, college leaders say that is only the beginning of the problem. Many people are worried that many students will not return if the campus resumes this fall. There is a widespread risk that many Americans may not be able to pay tuition due to the economic downturn, and the university predicts a sharp drop among international students who may have considered twice abroad shortly after the pandemic. You.

“Executing the scenarios there is really nervous,” says Mary Jose Papazian, head of San Jose State University, who expects to lose $ 16 million by the end of May. “We may be considering reducing academic programs in that regard. We may be considering firing people. If the worst comes, it is a tragic situation . “

Dozens of universities have introduced employment freezes and many have canceled construction projects, so they have enough money to pay their employees. But the university’s governor states that savings have so far only increased, and many are calling on the federal government for a second stimulus to avoid more serious cuts.

The $ 2 trillion rescue bill signed by President Trump last month provides $ 14 billion for higher education. The American Board of Education, an association of university presidents, demanded $ 50 billion and called the package “severely inadequate.”

In a letter to Betsy Devos, Secretary of Education, Ted Mitchell, the president of the group, said, “This crisis has created a great deal of disruption in students, organizational operations, and finances. It could lead to closures. “

Even colleges with ample reserves are expecting a painful economic blow from a pandemic. Brown University was the first to announce a hiring freeze due to a “dramatic fall in revenue.” Yale University, following March 31, urged the department to update its budget in preparation for a “significant loss” of revenue.

The University of California, Berkeley and the University of Wisconsin-Madison each expect a loss of approximately $ 100 million and expect the campus to resume by this fall.

Some universities are wondering if millions of Americans can meet the demand for financial aid, which is expected to surge as they lose their jobs. Many schools use donations to pay for scholarships, teacher jobs, and campus operations, but these reserves have suffered severe losses as markets have slumped.

Bucknell University in Pennsylvania states that it has lost $ 150 million from donations due to recent investment losses. At the Holy Cross College in Massachusetts, donations have fallen by 15% and authorities fear a similar decrease in funding.

“Financial aid will be hit harder this year,” said Rev. Philip Boros, chairman of Holy Cross. “We’ll see all the current spending and go through them with a fine comb.”

Perhaps the biggest problem for universities is fall admission. According to a recent survey, most high school students plan to have a gap year before starting college. At the same time, the university was forced to cancel campus visits and other events designed to handle students in court.

This is a major concern for universities that have turned to international students, especially those from China. At the University of Connecticut, which accepted about 3,000 students from China last fall, officials expect international enrollment to fall by 25% to 75%, with a potential loss of up to $ 70 million next year .

Nevertheless, financial shocks can be most pronounced in small private and local public universities with low reserves and low budgets. Even if you lose revenue, there are some things that can cost you a lot to move your class online.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the National Higher Education Administration Council,” said David Tunberg, vice president of Policy Research and Strategic Initiatives at the State Association of Higher Education Administration. “We are worried that we will lose some private institutions. I don’t know how many, but many were already operating with margins.”

At Benedict College, a historic black school in Columbia, South Carolina, authorities expect to lose $ 2 million in home returns from a $ 52 million budget. Schools, already under financial tension, are looking for ways to reduce costs and say they will pursue layoffs as needed.

“We have to think clearly about the future of the institution,” said Roslyn Clark Artis, principal with 2,000 students. “The idea of ​​refunding this amount will hurt the agency. There is no doubt.”

Millsaps College, Mississippi, who fought to maintain registration in recent years, expects to reimburse $ 1 million in home expenses out of $ 33 million in annual income. Amid uncertainties in the fall, school faculty members call on a daily basis to attract future students.

Other universities are facing an imminent threat to survival. At the University of Central Washington, a public university with 12,000 students, the school’s board has declared an “economic emergency” and has authorized the principal to take any action to float, including teacher layoffs. You.

And for some schools, the latest losses have proven insurmountable. McMurray College, a private school in Jacksonville, Illinois, has announced that it will be completely closed after this spring. According to sources, the confusion caused by COVID-19 was not the only factor in the decision, but it did “complicate” the school’s financial condition.

Other schools have postponed campus maintenance and have asked faculty to cancel future travel, but some have said layoffs are inevitable. At Miami University in Ohio, new students have fallen by 20%, so authorities are planning to cut half or all of the school’s visiting associate professors.

Papazien, President of the State of San Jose, called on Congress to provide additional support to prevent the reductions from being compromised. Her college said she tried to prevent layoffs, but she needed to “do whatever it takes” to survive.

“This is what we had in 2008, but many times worse,” said Papadian, referring to the Great Recession. “This time, the wounds are deepening and the recovery period is long, so many students will be missing or injured,” he said.

