University accused of coronavirus crisis, worst is still ahead

Universities across the country are in a hurry to plug a large hole in their budget, and are being driven to the brink of collapse after a coronavirus outbreak caused some institutions to lose more than $ 100 million in total. There are some universities.

Last month, after the campus closed, she reimbursed students for housing, meals, and parking, stating that many universities were a big hit. Many schools have lost even more millions in ticket sales after the athletic season has been shortened, and some schools have wiped out a huge share of their reserves in the turbulent stock market volatility. say.

Still, college leaders say that is only the beginning of the problem. Many people are worried that many students will not return if the campus resumes this fall. With fears that many Americans will not be able to pay tuition due to the economic downturn, universities are predicting a sharp drop among international students who may have thought twice about studying abroad immediately after the pandemic .

“Executing the scenarios there is really nervous,” says Mary Jose Papazian, head of San Jose State University, who expects to lose $ 16 million by the end of May. “We may be looking at reducing academic programs in that regard. We may be looking at layoffs. If the worst happens, it is disastrous.”

Dozens of universities have introduced employment freezes and many have canceled construction projects, so they have enough money to pay their employees. But the university’s governor states that savings have so far only increased, and many are calling on the federal government for a second stimulus to avoid more serious cuts.

A $ 2 trillion rescue bill signed last month by President Donald Trump provides $ 14 billion for higher education. The American Board of Education, an association of university presidents, demanded $ 50 billion and called the package “severely inadequate.”

“This crisis has caused a great deal of disruption in students, institutional management and institutional finances. On some campuses, this poses a threat of existence and could be closed,” he said. Ted Mitchell, the chairman of the group, wrote a letter to Secretary of Education Betsy devos.

Even colleges with ample reserves are expecting a painful economic blow from a pandemic. Brown University was the first to announce a hiring freeze due to a “dramatic fall in revenue.” Yale University requested on March 31 that the department update its budget in preparation for a “significant loss” of revenue.

The University of California, Berkeley and the University of Wisconsin-Madison each expect a loss of approximately $ 100 million and expect the campus to resume by this fall.

Some universities are wondering if millions of Americans can meet the demand for financial aid, which is expected to surge as they lose their jobs. Many schools use donations to pay for scholarships, teacher jobs, and campus operations, but these reserves have suffered severe losses as markets have slumped.

Bucknell University in Pennsylvania states that it has lost $ 150 million from donations due to recent investment losses. At the Holy Cross College in Massachusetts, donations have fallen by 15% and authorities fear a similar decrease in funding.

According to Rev. Philipborough, Chairman of Holy Cross: “We look at all the current spending and go through them with a fine comb.”

Perhaps the biggest problem for universities is fall admission. According to a recent survey, most high school students plan to have a gap year before starting college. At the same time, the university was forced to cancel campus visits and other events designed to handle students in court.

This is a major concern for international students, especially universities that have become dependent on international students from China. At the University of Connecticut, which accepted about 3,000 students from China last fall, officials expect international enrollment to fall by 25% to 75%, with a potential loss of up to $ 70 million next year .

Nevertheless, financial shocks can be most pronounced in small private and local public universities with low reserves and low budgets. Even if you lose revenue, there are some things that can cost you a lot to move your class online.

“This is a big double whammy, with multiple hits in terms of revenue and new hits in terms of cost,” said David Tenberg, vice president of policy research and strategic initiatives for the State Higher Education Executive Board. Said. “I think we will lose some private institutions. I don’t know how many, but many people are already operating with margins.”

At Benedict College, a historic black school in Columbia, South Carolina, authorities expect to lose $ 2 million in home returns from a $ 52 million budget. Schools, already under financial tension, are looking for ways to reduce costs and say they will pursue layoffs as needed.

“We need to think clearly about the future of educational institutions,” says Roslyn Clark Artis, principal of a school with 2,000 students. “The idea of ​​refunding this amount will definitely hurt financial institutions.”

Millsaps College in Mississippi has been struggling to maintain enrollment in recent years, but will reimburse $ 1 million in housing expenses out of $ 33 million in annual income. Amid uncertainties in the fall, school faculty members call on a daily basis to attract future students.

Other universities are facing an imminent threat to survival. At the University of Central Washington, a public university with 12,000 students, the school board declares “ a state of economic crisis ” and allows the principal to take any action to float, including teacher layoffs doing.

And for some schools, the latest losses have proven insurmountable. McMurray College, a private school in Jacksonville, Illinois, has announced that it will be completely closed after this spring. According to sources, the confusion caused by COVID-19 was not the only factor in the decision, but it did “complicate” the school’s financial condition.

Other schools have postponed campus maintenance and have asked faculty to cancel future travel, but some have said layoffs are inevitable. At Miami University in Ohio, new students have fallen by 20%, so authorities are planning to cut half or all of the school’s visiting associate professors.

Papazien, President of the State of San Jose, called on Congress to provide additional support to prevent the reductions from being compromised. Her university said she tried to prevent layoffs, but she needed to do “anything” to survive, she said.

“This is what we had in 2008, but many times worse,” said Papadian, referring to the Great Recession. “This time, the wounds are deep and the recovery time is long, and many students will be missing or injured because of that.”

