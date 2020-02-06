University football: UNI adds five more to class 2020 | National sport

CEDAR FALLS – The search for great soccer players will never end for the University of Northern Iowa’s soccer team.

But on Wednesday, Mark Farley and his 2020 recruitment class put the finishing touches by adding five players to the 13 Panthers signed in December.

UNI announced the names of four players on Wednesday with the fifth, a defender from the Kansas City area whose paperwork is still under construction. However, his signing ceremony was postponed by a day because the school was canceled for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

“He wants to be excited to advertise in front of friends and family,” said Farley.

In addition to the defensive back, UNI added university-wide recipient Kenden Robinson Jr. from San Francisco City College, quarterback Da’Vonshai Harden from Topeka, Kan., Center Gunnar Kilen from Verona, Wisconsin, and quarterback punter Cael Loecher from Cedar falls.

“Quarterback was essential as we currently only have three on campus,” said Farley. “We needed someone in the freshman class to be a quarterback.

“It was great timing for Da’Vonshai, who is a great athlete who can move, throw, and compliment the quarterback space we already have.”

The Panthers return starter Will McElvain and red shirt newcomer Justin Fomby, UNI’s offensive scout team player of the year 2019, and Nate Martens.

Harden was originally committed to Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks, similar to Jaylin Richardson from Kansas City, Kan., Who was signed in December. He ran and passed 2,299 meters while leading Topeka to the Class 6A semi-final.

Loecher brings this quarterback group up to five and one more to challenge Zac Kibby and Nate Murphy for the starting spot for the punter.

While averaging 40.6 yards per barge in the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound hole also overtook 4,006 yards and 51 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 22-2 mark as starting quarterback.

“Cael is a gem,” said Farley. “His best football is ahead of him. He is a great athlete. I watched him grow up and will be able to fight for this starting position in his first season. “

With the completion of two of UNI’s three most successful passport-catching destinations – Jaylin James and Aaron Graham – Robinson wants to add depth to a young group with the 1000-yard receiver Isaiah Weston.

Last season at San Francisco City College, where Panther offensive coach Ryan Clanton played, Robinson had 50 catches for 746 yards and nine points. He has gone over 100 yards in three of his last four games, including a 10-catch game with 102 yards in CCSF’s Golden State Bowl win against Shasta CC.

“We needed depth on the receiver and it offers that,” said Farley.

Kilen was originally associated with the state of Colorado, but the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Verona from Wis has a huge frame.

“What I like about him is that he’s a center,” said Farley. “We usually take guards and attacks and turn them into centers. It has a large frame and can move. Center is hard to pay and he played it effectively and has the size to compliment what we’re doing here, so we’re happy to have Gunnar. “

Farley added that the search for new Panthers for the 2020 season for UNI has not yet been officially completed. He and his staff will continue to monitor the transfer portal.

“It has to fit a need. We will be selective and it has to be the right player at the right time,” said Farleys. “We are definitely still looking for a retreat.”

UNI opens the spring training on March 23 and concludes its 15-day spring training with either a spring game or a controlled competition on April 24 in the UNI dome.

Metro athletes who signed letters of intent on Wednesday:

Cedar Falls

Collin Bohnenkamp, ​​Truman State, football

Cael Loecher, Northern Iowa, Soccer

Leah Dierks, Hawkeye C.C., Dance

Riley Fieshner, Wisconsin-Parkside, soccer

Jada Golden-Smith, Kirkwood CC, volleyball

Jaxon Heth, Brair Cliff, basketball

Krisha Keeran, Case Western University, Tennis

Nicole Motzko, Wartburg Castle, soccer

Joshua Ollendieck, Truman State, basketball

Jacob Remmert, South Dakota, Soccer

Annika Strohm, Missorui S&T, football

Anna Taft, Hawkeye C.C., athletics

Kyle Trunnell, Northern Iowa, Athletics

Columbus

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State, Soccer

Cannon Butler, Northern Iowa, Soccer

Caleb Vesely, State of Minnesota-Mankato, Soccer

Kobe Nobis, Loras, soccer

Emily Surma, Loras, football

Maddie Burr, Buena Vista, football

John Rausch, Central, Baseball

Bailey Sinnwell, Wartburg, tennis

Jace Andregg

Jace Andregg of Cedar Rapids Prairie [left] leads the ball against Cedar Falls on Friday, October 27, 2017, in Waverly, Iowa.

Jace Andregg

Wide receiver

6-foot-2, 196 pounds

Solon

Andregg was an all-rounder for the Spartans who finished 12-1. He raced 51 times for 250 yards and nine points, and caught 58 passes for 688 yards and nine more points. Andregg led Solon with 108 points while he recorded 39.5 tackles in the defense.

https://www.thegazette.com/subject/sports/iowa-prep-sports/football/solon-spartans-2019-iowa-high-school-football-preview-20190829

Cade Moore

Cade Moore

Cade Moore

Defensive end

6-foot-6, 235 pounds

Centerville

Moore has been described as having a large frame and a large engine. He did a total of 29½ tackles for the Big Red this year and was also recruited as a long snapper. He projects as a defensive end, but could also switch to an offensive line.

Hayden Amos

Hayden Amos

Offensive line

6-foot-4, 260 pounds

carlisle

Amos was one of the main reasons why Carlisle has completed more than 2,500 meters and 30 touchdowns last season. Amos also recorded 36½ defenses, including seven defeats.

Tysen Kershaw

Tysen Kershaw

Tysen Kershaw

Wide receiver

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Fort Dodge

Kershaw was only the second Dodger to make the second choice of all states in the first team last season after 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the first Fort Dodge receiver to cross the 2000 yard reception mark. As a junior, he got 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 points. Kershaw was originally hired in South Dakota.

https://www.messengernews.net/sports/local-sports/2019/11/kershaw-a-rare-two-time-first-teamer/

Noah Abbott

Bettendorf’s Noah Abbott is stumbled by Ryan Adam, a Dowling Catholic, after receiving a passport during the Iowa High School semi-finals in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Noah Abbott

Tight end

6-foot 5,220 pounds

Bettendorf

Abbott picked up 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also had 21 defensive tackles this season.