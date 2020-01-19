University of Edinburgh graduate among Britons killed in Iran plane tragedy

The three Britons killed in the passenger plane crash in Ukraine were Sam Zokaei, Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadi and Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, it was confirmed.

Reservoir engineer M. Zokaei, 42, of Twickenham, London, was on vacation after working at BP’s Sunbury-on-Thames site in Middlesex, the oil company said.

Mr. Zokaei has worked in the company for over 14 years, holding various positions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He graduated from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in 2004 with a master’s degree in petroleum engineering, he added.

BP said in a statement: “With the greatest regret, we can confirm that one of our BP colleagues, Sam Zokaei, was a passenger on the Ukrainian International Airlines plane that crashed this morning in Iran , with no survivors.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss of our friend and colleague, and all our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Mr. Tahmasebi, engineer, was a graduate researcher at the Center for Systems Engineering and Innovation at Imperial College London (ICL).

Before joining ICL, the 35-year-old doctoral student obtained a degree in civil engineering from the University of Greenwich in 2007 and a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Surrey in 2012.

ICL said that Mr. Tahmasebi had played a leading role in projects including high-rise buildings, railways, airports and Ministry of Defense facilities, in the UK and abroad.

Mr. Tahmasebi married his Iranian partner, Niloufar Ebrahim, 34, last year. She was also named among the victims by the airline.

A university spokesperson added, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic news.

“Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadi was a brilliant engineer with a bright future.

“His contributions to systems engineering have earned the respect of all who have dealt with him and will benefit society for years to come.”

“He was a warm, humble and generous colleague, and a close friend of many members of our community.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to Saeed’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as all those affected by this tragedy.”

The staff of a pet store near the dry cleaners that Mr. Kadkhoda Zadeh, 40, managed paid tribute to him as “a charming man (with) a beautiful smile”.

Hassocks Pet Center owner Stephen Edgington, 68, said, “Reza was a lovely guy. He was handsome, sociable.

“Before he left, we were chatting and he said,” Do you realize that I have been here for so many years? “.”

Edgington, who works at the store with his wife Nola, said that Mr. Kadkhoda Zadeh’s staff reported on what happened on Wednesday morning.