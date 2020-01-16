University of Illinois raises tuition fees and marks the first walk since 2014

Directors of the University of Illinois voted on Thursday for the first time in six years to raise tuition fees for freshman freshmen.

Students on the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses will face 1.8%, while first-year students in Springfield will have to pay 1% more. Primary education for incoming freshman will rise to $ 12,254 in Urbana-Champaign in 2020, $ 10,776 in Chicago and $ 9,502.50 in Springfield.

The walk, approved at a Thursday board meeting, is the first for the University of Illinois System since 2014.

In addition, the board voted unanimously to give President Tim Killeen a 19% increase and extend his contract to 2024. Killeen, who will now earn $ 835,000 a year, said rising tuition fees will help support a faculty recruitment initiative started earlier this year.

“Faculty is the power of our system, and these modest increases will help us take our responsibility to maintain that power, attracting more of the innovative teachers and researchers who are attracting more and more students to our universities.” Killeen said in a statement.

Students in some graduate, professional and online programs on all three campuses will also see tuition fees increase by 2% or less, according to the newly approved plan, which also includes increased costs and accommodation costs for students in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago.

In Urbana-Champaign, costs increase by $ 76 to $ 3,162 per year and costs for living and accommodation increase by $ 394 to $ 11,168. Students in Chicago will see costs rise by $ 32 to $ 3,340 and housing and meal plans costs to $ 293 to $ 11,553 per year.