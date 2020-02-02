University of Iowa students come together to attend a sham event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Students and community members from the University of Iowa came together last week to practice Iowa caucus on the first Monday night in the nation.

It is the third year in which the student-led Hawk The Vote initiative is taking place and the first year in which the bogus candidate is taking place. The organization aims to provide students with more convenience and improve turnout.

The Mock Caucus event on January 31 focused on the preparation of the actual Caucus night on February 3. Over 230 participants were guests in the main lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union.

At the Republican Assembly, President Donald Trump won with 16 votes, followed by Joe Walsh with 10. Bill Weld rounded the list off with a total of 9 votes.

On the other hand, Bernie Sanders reached the democratic sham caucus with 72 votes. Not far behind, Elizabeth Warren ended the night with 59 votes. Andrew Yang is next on the list, followed by Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. The last on the list with only 6 votes was Amy Klobuchar.

After the event, Kevin Drahos, Hawk the Vote External Relations Manager, said the bogus caucus allowed caucus visitors in the region to familiarize themselves with Monday night’s events. The hope is that more voters will turn out to be comfortable with the process.

“This event was crucial to prepare the students for the February 3 mobilization. We want to make sure that the students know when the caucus starts. We want them to know that they can switch parties on site. And we want to make sure they’re ready to mobilize. ” they know where to go on campus. ”

– Hawk The Vote external relations manager, Kevin Drahos