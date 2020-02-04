University of Newcastle to track student whereabouts over the phone

The University of Newcastle has announced that it will use the phone to track students to ensure they can attend classes.

The university issued an email to the students stating that the student location records were being used “for the purpose of monitoring (their) presence with respect to attendance”. Students must attend 80% of their classes.

The policy, which only affects those starting their studies this year, requires students to check in to class using an app. The university then checks for presence by checking the geolocation of their phones. Jeeeeeeesus.

“Such records and information can also be analyzed by the university,” the email continues.

Luke Harrison, student union education officer, spoke to ABC about the impact of such a program. “We believe that it is a gross breach of privacy on the part of the university against the students, and it points to a growing trend of college formation across Australia.”

Kastor Morgan, another student at the university, told Business Insider Australia that the directive raised a number of new potential problems. “(It is) a bit silly because it relies on GPS tracking to see we’re in class, but from what I’ve found, GPS is extremely flawed on most cell phones on campus , so many people will probably not be able to enroll classes even when they are in the room. “

Students can disable the app, which means that they only log in with their tutor IRL (just like in the good old days). However, this monitoring situation gets out of control.