University of Oklahoma Plans In-Person Classes This Fall Opens Doors For College Sports

The interim president of the University of Oklahoma said Friday that all three campuses plan to return students to campus this fall for private classes. The news could make a point for college football and all other sports to be played this fall too.

OU Interim President Joseph Harroz wrote a letter to the Rapid community outlining the school’s intention to reopen students, teachers and administration, and for things that have almost returned to normal within a few months.

“We are well aware of the specific challenges COVID-19 will present as we pursue this goal and plan to address problems proactively and creatively. We are ready to adapt learning and housing models that are appropriate to protect our community and still offer life Changing OU experiences directly, “Harroz writes, according to KOCO 5.

“Flexibility will be a guiding principle as we navigate the next few months, and we will ensure that students, teaching staff and our staff are given the right options to return to our campus, keeping their safety always in mind.”

Safety precautions to be considered are:

Adjusting class schedules

Use larger classrooms to practice greater social distance

Enabling widespread use of masks and other PPE

Improved testing on campus

Cleaning is improved on all campuses

“We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of our own public health experts and communicable diseases, and we consult every day with our subject scientists and doctors. Safety precautions will be at the forefront of all campus operations, from classrooms to dormitories,” Harroz said .

“As we navigate the coming months, the real measure of our success is not that we only go through this pandemic, but that we emerge from it more strongly. I am convinced that our OU family for this assignment, and I join each of you. You really want together again, safely, this fall. “

The Oklahoma Sooners helmet was seen before the Peach Bowl Chick-fil-A between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It also means schools can open doors for college athletics to return to campus, including autumn sports soccer, volleyball, and soccer.

Paul Finebaum from The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday said it made sense for colleges and universities to announce their plans as early as possible to reopen the campus in the fall.

“Campus football can wait until July 1 to make a decision this season, but universities that open in the fall cannot make that decision at the end of the summer,” Finebaum said.

Campus athletics suddenly stopped on March 12 when the NCAA immediately canceled all winter and spring championships until the end of the school year due to the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The move was taken one week before the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament, which was also canceled at that time.

Reopening the football season also means trying to clog a football stadium with a crowd of fans. Oklahoma Memorial Stadium has a capacity of more than 86,000.