University of Wisconsin- La Crosse postpones spring graduation

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT / Up to date: Mar 20, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT

In an e mail sent out to students and staff members, chancellor, Jow Gow announced that UW-L will be suspending their spring graduation ceremony. See his email down below.

Dear college students and colleagues:

As we carry on to address COVID-19, I know several have questioned about the status of our spring graduation.

I know firsthand, actually, the relevance of celebrating our graduates and their many achievements. 1 of the greatest privileges of my chancellor purpose is getting able to individually congratulate each and every of our University’s graduates as they wander throughout the stage at our ceremonies. Even so, in mild of latest restrictions on bringing teams of persons collectively we and the other UW Procedure universities have no alternative but to postpone our May perhaps gatherings. This definitely will be disappointing to our graduates, their classmates and their households, but I want to guarantee you we will do all the things we can to have an in-person celebration on our campus at a afterwards day.

Please maintain in mind that this does not influence irrespective of whether college students graduate – the timing of our celebration is the only issue which is modifying. Official diplomas will be sent to individuals conference degree requirements by mid-summertime, just as they have in preceding years.

There’s understandable disappointment and disappointment that our attractive campus will stay tranquil this spring. And in May, we’ll overlook the sight of joyful graduates using pics all-around campus in their caps and gowns. In individual, Could 16th at the circle in entrance of Cartwright surely will not be the identical without them.

Thank you for your ongoing being familiar with and support through these complicated moments. Remember to continue on to take care of oneself, apply social distancing and wash your hands on a regular basis. We will get by means of this!

And for steady updates about the effect of COVID-19 on UWL, be sure to be guaranteed to stop by our COVID-19 web site.

Take treatment,

Joe

Joe Gow

Chancellor