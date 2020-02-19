[university-of-wyoming-announces-athletics-hall-of-fame-course-of-2020]

The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Corridor of Fame Course of 2020 was unveiled previously this week and is comprised of university student-athletes from 5 sporting activities, an administrator and a volunteer with a lot more than 40 yrs of support.

This year’s inductees are: Wiles Hallock (administration, 1949-60), Tom Wilkinson (football and baseball, 1964-65), Mike Schenbeck (football, 1985-88), Jon Cogdill (football and wrestling, 1986-90), Kevin Mannon (track & area, 1998-99), Brandon Ewing (basketball, 2006-09) and Dennis Dreher (specific accomplishment).

Cogdill was along snapper and offensive lineman for two undefeated Western Athletic Meeting championship groups (1987-88) and was a a few-time WAC champion heavyweight for the Cowboys. The Kemmerer indigenous posted a vocation file of 82-29-four, was a 3-time NCAA Championships qualifier and was voted the Excellent WAC wrestler in 1990.

Dreher has been volunteering at UW athletics events since the early 1970s. He has been the statistician for Cowboys property football games considering that 1975, through which time he has skipped only two video games. Dreher has also served as a statistician for UW men’s and women’s basketball groups and even served as the Cowgirls public deal with announcer from 1973-86.

Ewing was the first Cowboys basketball player to receive All-Mountain West honors all four yrs. He led the MW in scoring three situations (2007-09) and completed his career second on the program’s scoring list with two,168 points. Ewing is also 1st in designed cost-free throws (697) next in made three-level area objectives (193) and assists (471) and third in steals (161).

Hallock, who was hired as the athletics publicity director in 1949, grew to become UW’s 1st athletics facts director in 1954. He served on several boards during his time at Wyoming and also coached the UW track & discipline workforce. Immediately after leaving UW, Hallock served as the SID at Cal, and the commissioner of both equally the WAC and the Pac-8 Convention.

Mannon was a seven-time All-American in the body weight toss, shot place, discus and the hammer throw. He was a two-time WAC winner in both of those the shot place and bodyweight toss and received the 1999 WAC discus title.

Schenbeck was a three-yr starter at linebacker for the Cowboys, earning All-WAC and honorable mention All-The us honors in 1998. He played on two undefeated WAC championship teams (1987-88), in the course of which he recorded 189 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 17 move breakups.

Wilkinson, a native of Greybull who was identified as the “Greybull Rifle,” was a a few-12 months starting off quarterback for the Cowboys. He set system data for most passing yards in a season and a occupation and was a a few-time All-WAC choice. Right after graduating from UW, Wilkinson had a extended job in the Canadian Football League and was inducted into the CFL Corridor of Fame in 1987. He also lettered 3 years for the baseball team even though playing shortstop and pitcher.

Given that the UW Hall of Fame’s inception in 1993 a overall of 173 men and women and 21 teams have been enshrined. This year’s banquet and induction ceremony will just take place at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Middle on the UW campus on Sept. 4.