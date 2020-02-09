university professor burned by stalker dies – Up News Info

The 25-year-old teacher who was burned last week by a stalker in the Wardha district of Maharashtra died on Monday morning in a hospital in Nagpur, a police officer said.

Ankita Pisudde, a resident of the city of Hinganghat in Wardha, was critical after 40 percent burns on February 3 when she was reportedly burned by a Vikesh Nagrale (27) while on her way to college.

He was treated at the Orange City Hospital & Research Center in Nagpur, about 840 km away.

“Doctors at the hospital told her at 6:55 am,” police inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar, Hinganghat said.

Strong security was used in Hinganghat to prevent public order problems after his death, he said.

Several residents, mainly women and university students, made a march in the city of Wardha last Thursday and demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The state government has appointed the well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case.

According to the victim’s relatives, Nagrale had been harassing her for quite some time.

He was arrested within a few hours of the incident and booked under the relevant sections.

Nagrale and the woman were friends until two years ago when he broke ties with him because of his “irrational behavior,” police said earlier.

For sports news, updates, live scores and cricket matches, log in to indiatoday.in/sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for sports news, results and updates. Receive real-time notifications and all the news on your phone with the new India Today app. Download from