University Students Sued 3M for Allegedly Selling N95 Masks with More Than Five Times Retail Prices Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Two students in Canada were sued by US respirator manufacturer 3M for allegedly selling face masks at “exorbitant prices” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota-based health giant, which manufactures FDA-approved “N95” masks for medical workers and first responders, confirmed on Tuesday that it had filed legal action at the High Court in Ontario, identifying the two defendants in the case as Zhiyu Pu and Harmen Mander.

According to the filing, the defendants sold critical medical items through a business called Caonic Systems Inc., and repeatedly claimed affiliation with the 3M brand.

They allegedly sold N95 respirators at a price of $ 17 each, which according to the manufacturer was more than five times the usual retail price, and claimed that they were sourced from a certified supplier.

The duo is accused of registering stores on Shopify’s retail platform, 3M-Health, and began selling goods in March.

Shopify closed their initial site on March 31, but the defendants allegedly then reopened under another name, Tormen Health, and continued to operate.

3M accused the defendants of relaunching briefly on another platform after Shopify closed its second store. They allegedly continue to claim affiliation with 3M on social media.

“We are dedicated to stopping people who are trying to cash in on this crisis and have taken legal action when we have identified illegal behavior in New York, California, Florida, Texas and now Canada,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president of 3M’s corporate affairs.

The legal submission requires the court to force the two defendants to reveal the location of the remaining respirators and provide information about sales and customers. The company said it would suffer damage and, if successful, the money would be donated to the non-profit organization COVID-19.

“If the N95 is genuine, 3M will support their return to be used in an effort against COVID-19. If they are not genuine, 3M will notify Caonic customers,” he said in a media statement.

Mander, one of the named defendants, told CTV News that the operation had sold less than 50 packs of masks and claimed the proceeds of the sale were intended to be used for non-profit launches.

Mander told the publication via email this week: “We were students, when the virus began in January, we noticed that many schools were still operating as usual. Classrooms were crowded. Many students, including us, were worried about our own personal safety. we always help small businesses, our community, and friends and family around us. “

Shopify said it had moved more than 5,000 stores because of a policy violation related to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, 3M filed legal action in a federal court in Florida against a defendant who allegedly tried to sell “tens of millions of 3M N95 respirators that might not exist at very high prices to the Federal Strategic National Stockpile Division … while falsely affiliated with 3M . “

It was named entity as Geftico LLC. This case was first marked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which informed 3M that the business had submitted bids in March and April. “The number of such 3M respirators does not exist as represented by the defendant,” 3M stressed.

