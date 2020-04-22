Home » Featured » University Students Sued 3M for Allegedly Selling N95 Masks with More Than Five Times Retail Prices Amid Coronavirus Crisis
April 22, 2020
Two students in Canada were sued by US respirator manufacturer 3M for allegedly selling face masks at “exorbitant prices” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota-based health giant, which manufactures FDA-approved “N95” masks for medical workers and first responders, confirmed on Tuesday that it had filed legal action at the High Court in Ontario, identifying the two defendants in the case as Zhiyu Pu and Harmen Mander.

