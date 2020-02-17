[Univision reportedly “nearing a sale” to investment team involving former Viacom EVP Wade Davis, at a a lot reduced cost than 2007]

A further adjust in the broadcasting planet seems to be on the horizon. Univision (which owns 65 local Spanish-language Tv stations throughout the U.S., plus 58 nearby radio stations and countrywide networks like TUDN and Fusion) has been holding sale talks for the very last handful of months, and individuals now seem to be nearing a summary. Benjamin Mullin and Dana Cimilluca of The Wall Road Journal claimed Friday that Univision was in “exclusive talks” with a team involving former Viacom government vice president and main fiscal officer Wade Davis, with a probable valuation of around $10 billion which include financial debt, and that “a deal for the broadcaster could ultimately be at hand.”

Meg James of The Los Angeles Periods added a lot more affirmation on this:

Univision Communications, the nation’s major Spanish-language media organization, is nearing a sale to an expense group led by former Viacom government Wade Davis, according to two individuals familiar with the matter. Univision is in superior negotiations to market alone to the Davis team, which incorporates the personal equity organization Searchlight Cash Associates, in accordance to the sources, who had been not licensed to comment. A deal could occur as early as upcoming week, but the two sides keep on to hash out important provisions of the deal.

Whilst this isn’t shut nonetheless, the valuation of close to $10 billion is near to what Univision has reportedly been looking for. And that marks a considerable fall from the $13.seven billion billionaire Haim Saban and his personal fairness associates paid for the company again in 2007.

Of training course, Univision has experienced some setbacks due to the fact then, like getting rid of audience share and even Globe Cup rights to Telemundo. And their foray into English-language digital media with Gawker and The Onion did not seem to do the job out well for them they bought the previous Gawker websites for $135 million in 2016 in a bankruptcy auction, and also purchased into The Onion and its affiliated qualities that calendar year for “less than $200 million” for a 40 percent stake, then sold people web-sites to Wonderful Hill Companions previous calendar year for “much less” than what they compensated. They’ve also experienced some carriage problems, together with a dispute with Dish, and which is hurt their profits. But they’ve however observed some good results on other fronts, primarily on the sports entrance with various soccer programming (which includes the UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, and MLS) and with Combate Americas. Past summertime observed Univision crew up extra carefully with Mexico’s Grupo Televisa to rebrand Univision Deportes as TUDN, sharing material and growing their sports activities programming.

It’s unclear what a alter in ownership could indicate for Univision’s sports content material, as a whole lot depends on what the new owners come to a decision to devote in. But sporting activities programming, and soccer in unique, seems to be just one of the superior-undertaking elements of Univision’s latest tactic, and it remains to see if their emphasis will pivot next a sale.

[The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times; photo of Univision’s LA headquarters from biorealty.com]

