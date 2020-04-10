Unjust, unparalleled testing model HT Editorial – editorials

A very important move, the Supreme Court, earlier this week, ordered that all tests for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) be released. This applies both to government agencies – which tested for free – and to private laboratories, which, according to government-set guidelines, charged Rs 4,500. The court’s order, far from allowing everyone to test, could actually reduce the scale of Indian testing and limit it, making it impossible to test private laboratories.

Here it is important to return to the first principles. Private companies, including laboratories, are not charities. They invest capital in setting up infrastructure; have working capital needs to pay their staff, pay rent and run operations; they charge patients and then hope to recoup the cost – and make a profit. The truth is, these are exceptional times. That’s why, to their credit, private laboratories have agreed to test Covid-19 patients at cost – as determined by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The court order is to remove even this layer without allowing private labs to charge any amount. How, then, is it possible for these laboratories to have a test infrastructure, retain their employees and initiate actions? In fact, the likely outcome of the court order is that at a time when India is desperately trying to increase testing capacity, private laboratories will reduce their business and minimize it or even stop testing. This will not only hurt public health goals, but will further weaken an already fragile economy, especially if private laboratories choose to shut down work.

The same logic applies to vaccine research; billions of dollars are spent on it; imagine that overseas courts around the world have decided that the vaccine should be available for free. Who will then bear the cost of the research? What part of the state is coming from. In this case, the government must take effective remuneration and reimbursement for private laboratories so that they can upgrade testing without having to worry about business sustainability issues. It is important for the courts and governments to understand that the primary influence on addressing public health concerns lies with the state, not with private institutions, which at best can play a supportive and additional role. The order is also a reminder that what may seem noble at first glance can be counterproductive, even contrary to national goals.

. (LabelsToTranslate) private labs