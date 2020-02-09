Unknown a year ago, the Pete Buttigieg tree lands in New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH – At full campaign meetings in school, Pete Buttigieg – a rising front runner – and Amy Klobuchar, who stands out as she likes – threw energetic voters united on Sunday to choose the strongest candidate that President Donald can beat Trump.

Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, unknown outside of political circles just over a year ago. He enters the final days of the New Hampshire Tuesday primary on a tree vault from Iowa tied with Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent.

Sanders won the 2016 New Hampshire primary, trouncing Hillary Clinton 60.4% to 38%. That cannot be replicated because of the busy Democratic presidential field in 2020. The new CNN poll, Sunday, has Sanders and then Buttigieg in the lead with the others – Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota; former vice president Joe Biden; Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts; and all others ten or more points behind.

“Our numbers have grown a little since I first appeared in Nashua and my head stuck in coffee shops hoping to get two or three dozen people in a backyard,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg warmed up for this rally by doing six Sunday shows before he hit the Elm Street Middle School, home of the Eagles.

“We are rising,” said Klobuchar at the Fairgrounds Middle School, the home of the Falcons. Since the Friday debate in Manchester, where Klobuchar had a good night, its campaign has raised $ 3 million dollars.

Klobuchar, the funniest contender of 2020, has effectively armed humor. Her roots in cold Minnesota helped her with the debate. Klobuchar said, “It was in an ice arena, so I felt that I had a home advantage.”

THE BUTTIGIEG TREE

Buttigieg and Sanders, as leaders, are getting more and more attention from rivals. Biden, aiming to hop from New Hampshire to more favorable electoral grass in Nevada and South Carolina, tries to injure Buttigieg and Sanders.

“This man is not Barack Obama,” Biden said Saturday, probably frustrated at how Buttigieg jumped to the head of the line, just like Obama, when a senator in Illinois, did in 2008.

“Well, he’s right. I’m not. And neither is he,” Buttigieg said, asked to respond to Biden’s comment about CNN’s “State of the Union.” None of us are running for president, and this is not 2008. It’s 2020. And we’re in a new moment for a different kind of leadership – look, we’re facing the most disruptive president of modern times – and I think not that the same playbook that helped us here will work against him, “Buttigieg said.

I met David Axelrod at the Klobuchar meeting. He was Obama’s top strategist and worked in the White House.

“Biden has the right to claim to have been a very productive partner of Obama. I was there. And there is no doubt that he was. I think he was a great vice president,” said Axelrod. certainly a claim “to Obama, he said.

But still, “Pete is clearly trying to evoke something of the spirit of that Obama campaign. And he certainly has the right to do that,” Axelrod said.

Biden and other Democrats say that if Sanders is the candidate, he will be a villain of candidates accused of being fellow socialists. Sanders embraces democratic socialism; politically, that distinction makes no difference to republicans.

Buttigieg said in Nashua that if he is the candidate, he will be strong enough to help Democrats gain control of the Senate. He said he would “build a campaign with large enough waves and large enough coattails that (GOP Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell will not be in the majority or the Senate at all by the time I take office.”

TO VOTE

The crowds at the meetings consist of a healthy number of political tourists, here from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and other nearby locations.

This is what some New Hampshire voters have to say:

An almost decided Buttigieg tuner“I am 90, 95% sure,” said Valerie Edwards, 36, of Amherst, N.H. She voted for Sanders in 2016. “I tend to Pete,” said the ICU nurse and mother of two. She was holding four-month-old Ryan while we spoke before the Buttigieg rally started.

“I went to two of his town halls and we went to Joe Biden earlier this week. We’re going to see Amy, hopefully tonight or tomorrow.”

She likes that the Buttigieg campaign is “family-oriented, which is a huge thing for me in this election, you know health care, family leave, all that sort of thing.”

A decided Klobuchar voter: Pegeen Dunne, 54, a special needs teacher from Nashua, is for Klobuchar. “Everything she says appeals to me. She wants to make us normal again. “

An undecided voter: Kim Holman, 52, a personal trainer from Brookline, N.H., at the Buttigieg rally said it is probably a problem between Sanders and Buttigieg.

“I saw Bernie, this is the second time I see Pete. I saw Tom Steyer and I see Amy Klobuchar this afternoon.”

I asked Holman what she still needs to know. She replied, “I’m going with my heart on Tuesday. I don’t know yet … The first time I saw Pete, I was in tears, so it’s more emotional.”

A republican who, if she could, would vote for a democrat: Julie Mitchell, 58, is a secondary school teacher from Merrimack, N.H. She is determined. “I’m for Pete.”

The problem is this: unlike Illinois, where a voter can pull a party’s primary vote, the rules are different in New Hampshire. Mitchell is a registered Republican disabled by Trump. However, she missed the New Hampshire deadline to change sides.

First timers: Matthew Landry, 30, from Hudson, N.H., works in IT as a software specialist. His wife, Rebecca, 32, is a kindergarten teacher. Although they were raised in New Hampshire, this Buttigieg rally is their first, they told me.

They both love Buttigieg, 38, the youngest candidate. As parents of a 7-month-old child, Rebecca said she now “worries more about the future.”

Rebecca said, “I feel that he is related to us, is younger, does not necessarily experience what we are going through, but I think he speaks more for my generation than someone who has not been involved in it for a while.”

Trump hits Manchester for a rally here Monday night, primary eve.