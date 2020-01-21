Unlike their children, millennials chose social media

Depending on who you ask, the first millennia will turn 40 this year or next. This week we will look at the trends and problems that will define you as you enter middle age.

It’s a millennial social media cliché: when you reach a certain age, Facebook and Instagram switch from selfies and brag about 50 percent of baby photos with your vacation. While there are certainly those who gripe about infantilizing their food, the majority of people – whether family, friends, or the family friend whose caps lock seems to be locked – seem to appreciate parents sharing their lovable everyday moments.

In fact, young children seem to be doing almost alarmingly well in the world of social media. The highest paid YouTube star of 2018 was a seven-year-old who appraised toys (According to Forbes, he made $ 22 million in one year). DJ Khaled’s 3-year-old son, Asahd, whose birth has been documented on Snapchat, has 1.8 million Instagram followers. There’s even eight-month-old Alessi Luyendyk, a child of undergraduates Arie and Lauren, who has 317,000 followers for an Instagram account that was set up six months before the birth.

While there seems to be a gap between a celebrity child receiving sponsorship and your cousin who occasionally publishes information about the size of their toddler, both are in the same spectrum of parents at the age of thousands. Generation Y, born between 1981 and 1996, is the first to grow up with social media. In other words, they are the first to decide whether or not to opt for an unprecedented, intense experience in global sharing.

As a result, the children of these millennia are the first generation whose entire lives (sometimes from the time of conception) are documented on social media without the agency having to decide for themselves whether they want to enter our digital landscape or not. I come up with the term digital native, but that seems too harmless.

“Let’s say I decide that I really want to put embarrassing pictures of myself online. It’s my choice. I can’t blame anyone other than what risk I took,” explains Leah Plunkett, author of Sharenthood : Why we should think before we talk about our kids online. “But let’s say I do the same for my son who is still in elementary school. He has no legal recourse against me. I am his mother, I can. Unless I make myself a picture that is heavenly, illegal, or criminal. The law will not intervene. “

Does “recourse” sound a bit like an overreaction? How much harm can it really do to share a picture of your newborn on Instagram? Rather than looking at it as a single photo, you should think about any data that might be shared about a child through a parent’s account: full name, date of birth, hospital tagged on Instagram, photos of all ages, schools and institutions that use them visit, etc.

If you consider all of this, you won’t be surprised: Barclays predicts that by 2030, two-thirds of young people’s identity fraud cases will result from the “sharing” of information or the sharing of personal information by parents Children.

“When we monitor our children and teenagers, both in real time when we use surveillance tracking technology and on the street, because we leave a really indelible trace of what they do, we rob them of them this protected space. “

That’s not all. Plunkett, deputy dean and associate professor at the University of New Hampshire School of Law, writes in Sharenthood about three areas of sharing photos, videos, and other details about your children online: concerns related to consequences that are criminal, illegal or otherwise dangerous ”, such as identity theft or child pornography; Concerns that are “invasive, opaque, and suspicious”, such as data intermediaries that collect and sell information; and concerns about the child’s self-confidence, as parents may disrupt this development process if they report on them (and define their experiences).

“If we subject our children and teenagers – who really deserve it – the greatest scope for nonsense because they are still learning – to subject them to surveillance, in real time, if we use surveillance tracking technology, Or down the street because we leave a really indelible trace of what they do and then we keep that protected space from them, ”said Plunkett.

Millennial parents, like most social media users, are at least somewhat aware of the pitfalls of social media. They’ve been plastered on the front pages of news sites (and physical newspapers) for years, from the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data capture scandal in 2018 to the discovery this fall that millions of Flickr images have been unwittingly used to train face recognition algorithms.

Unfortunately, awareness is not synonymous with understanding, and the general public is unlikely to fully understand the vulnerability of their personal information and the way it has been used. Sure, it’s part of the deliberate ignorance, but it’s also incomprehensible contractual terms and the general exchange that we, as a society, have agreed to ensure privacy is protected for the purpose of convenience. However, children do not have the option to make this choice, and while adults always have the option to delete their tweets or YouTube videos, minors have no control over the content created around them, which even increases the prevalence of “parts” monstrous.

One could argue that the social media platforms themselves should be kept to a higher standard. However, there are also these terms and conditions that users agree to without reading them, and it is currently in their interest to expand them wherever possible, including the inclusion of child users.

Of course, most platforms have an age limit. So how do you set up an account for a minor like DJ Khaled’s son’s Instagram? The company, which is owned by Facebook, requires users to be at least 13 years old (or older in some areas). However, when I contacted a Facebook company spokesperson, they said it was their policy to allow younger people to have accounts as long as they are run by parents or “managers”.

This seems tricky because the role of the manager is not clearly defined. How does Instagram monitor this? According to the spokesman, these accounts must clearly state in the biography that they are managed by a parent or manager. However, the report by Asahd Khaled, one of the most popular Instagrammer for children, did not contain such text at the time of publication, although it was verified by Instagram with a blue check mark.

Where is the information in the bio Instagram required? (Screenshot via Instagram)

Of course, this account may have had the required text when Instagram verified the account, but that’s not the point. The point is that despite alleged security measures, privacy tools, and PR image building campaigns, social media companies have never been able to guarantee that everything you share with them is protected from abuse. Meanwhile, parents need to know that this is not the case. Protection now extends to their children.

However, it is not all bad news. Plunkett said that she is vehemently not a technophobe, but “values-based”, and sees a bright spot in this increasingly vague future.

“As a law professor, I feel compelled to add that laws change,” she said. “We have a generation that is growing up and will be the first generation to really count on adults with the kind of digital dossiers that have been created for them. So you could change the statutes or regulations, right? If you choose the right legislator. “

As we have seen in the past decade, this is a big “if”. Instead, the millennial generation could face this problem and protect their children instead of leaving them to face the consequences – that is, if they can walk away from their screens for a second.