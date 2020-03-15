“Unnecessary for Americans at Hoard Daily Essentials”

The White House on Sunday assured Americans that it was “unnecessary” to grab grocery items in the wake of the coronavirus.

“The supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to have essential daily guarantees,” the White House said in a statement announcing that President Donald Trump spoke with more than two dozen stores. and managers of the supply chain.

The president spoke to executives about the importance of keeping shelves, and thanked them for their efforts to keep the supplies available throughout the country.

“The President reminded participants that this is an approach from across America and each of its stores and the supported stores can help Americans feel calm and secure when their shelves are stocked up. they need, ”says the White House deputy. Press Secretary Judd Deere read.

The CEOs of Target, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi, Kroger, Costco, Meijer, Walmart, Dollar General, Albertson’s and Wegmans grocery stores participated in the call, as well as other food companies such as Campbell Soup, General Mills, PepsiCo, Tyson Food, and Kraft Heinz.

The White House praised food supply leaders for working with the federal government to help supply the American people with their continued fight against the virus.

“The President thanked the executives for their close collaboration and committed to maintaining close communication,” said Deere.