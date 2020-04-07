Unorthodox on Netflix: Cast, will there be another season?

Signature: UNORTHODOX

Photographer: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Supplier: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Source: UNO_Day 13 of 48_6295

Copyright: NETFLIX

(Credits: Anika Molnar / Netflix)

The recently dropped drama based on the facts of “Unorthodoxia”, based on the memories of Deborah Feldman “Unorthodoxia: the scandalous rejection of my Hasidic roots,” has already caused a wave among streamers.

The four-part follows the teenage Esther “Esty” Shapiro, who runs away from her strict Hasidic Jewish family and escapes to Berlin.

However, this is only the beginning of Esta’s story, when the 19-year-old husband, Yanky, follows her and tries to bring her back to New York.

If this sounds like your business, keep reading because we have what you need to know about the cast and the possibility of the second season coming here.

Cast of Netflix Unorthodox

Esty plays Shira Haas, and her husband Yanky – Amit Rahav.

Shira is an Israeli actress who can be recognized by such as Broken Mirrors and Princess.

Meanwhile, you can meet the face of Amit from The Damned and Dig.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zVhRId0BTw (/ embed)

Other cast members are:

Jeff Wilbusch as Moische Lefkovitch

Alex Reid as Leah Mandelbaum Schwartz

Ronit Asheri as Malka Schwartz

Delia Mayer as Miriam Shapiro

Dina Doron as Babby

David Mandelbaum as Zeids

Gera Sandler as Mordecai Schwartz

Aaron Altaras as Robert

Tamar Amit-Joseph as Yael Roubeni

Safinaz Sattar as Dasia

Aziz Dyab as Salim

Felix Mayr as Mike

Langston Uibel as Axmed

Yousef “Joe” Sweid as Karim Nuri

Will there be a second season for Unorthodox?

It is not yet known for sure whether Unorthodox will receive the second series, because it is Netflix’s custom to wait and check how many season views it can get before approving the next one.

That being said, Deborah Feldman wrote a continuation of her first book Exodus, which tracks her travels through America and Europe, so Netflix has even more source material available …

