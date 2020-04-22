Unpack an Ampere eMag workstation

One of the key elements I’ve always found frustrating in basic software development is that it can often be quite difficult to actually get the hardware in hand that you want to optimize and get physical interaction that isn’t delayed by the network or by logging in or whatever. Having a development platform on the desk guarantees such direct access and for non-x86 vendors, I have been asking for these for some time. Luckily we are now starting to see some of them appear and Avantek, one of the Arm server resellers, has created an Ampere eMag workstation from a server board, with some interesting tricks to adapt it. They sent one to take a look.

While Andrei is testing the system for our full review, I wanted to take some time to take a physical look at what one of the early Arm server workstations looks like. This system is not built by Ampere, but by Avantek, which takes one of the Ampere eMag motherboards and inserts a consumer PC chassis from Be Quiet, then modifies the chassis to fit the server-sized motherboard. This involves customization, since the server motherboard does not have the standard E-ATX holes or PCIe distances for the rear panel. This particular frame has the option of a transparent and LED side panel – Avantek says that although this market was not the typical recipient of these more consumer aesthetics, they had the demand!

Inside the system there is a 32-core eMag Ampere server, with 256 GB of eight-channel DDR-2666 memory, a 500 GB WD black SND50 SND50 SND50 SSD, a Micron 5300 Pro SATA SSD in the rear , a Corsair VS 650W power supply and an AMD Radeon Pro WX 5100 graphics accelerator, connected via a PCIe riser cable to be vertical. This is due to an uncomfortable positioning of the PCIe slots, as we will see shortly.

Power delivery for the 125W processor is via a 5-phase design, using what looks like standard copper core coils. However, these are classified for a server environment.

The CPU cooler looks very standard for a tower-style PC, with what looks like 5 double-sized heat pipes and a strong fan with additional baffles to direct the air flow.

Let’s go back to memory and we have eight Samsung RDIMM 32 GB DDR4-2666 modules.

So a word about wiring. Behind the GPU there is a USB 3.0 connector for the front panel, however due to the positioning Avantek uses a right angle adapter here, with the front panel cable that eventually goes behind the motherboard. The SATA ports on the left are out of the way, but there’s that big 24-pin power cable that goes right up through the front of the motherboard, rather than behind it. This is because the Corsair VS 650W power supply is a fully wired model with fixed lengths. This type of cabling would be standard for creating a server, however a modular version could be a little tidier and would also offer the potential for custom cabling should the lengths not fit. That said, the 650W is an 80 PLUS “PLUS” model and easy enough for the 125 W processor and a 75 W max graphics card. If users decide to specify a more powerful GPU, this power supply will easily manage it.

For PCIe slots, you will notice that we have two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots next to each other, next to an OCP slot. Again, in a server chassis, this can be very common, as additional devices are usually supplied with riser cables. In order to make this motherboard suitable for the chassis, Avantek used a riser cable to mount the GPU with some modifications.

Here we see the Phanteks riser cable with the AMD GPU. The customization of the chassis, as shown on the right, takes place on the rear panel, since this chassis was not designed for a vertical GPU. Chassis with vertical configurations exist on the market, however Avantek could not find the right one that could adapt well enough to this motherboard. They are more than happy to accept the suggestions for the next generation, but they must also balance the sound levels.

Avantek cut most of the horizontal GPU mounts here to place the graphics card on a custom vertical stand. On the back of the chassis here we also see the single 120 mm fan and the IO panel, consisting of an Intel I210-AT Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, a D-Sub output from BMC and a COM port. There is another Ethernet port, also for BMC.

Here is the compliance of that I210-AT controller.

Here is the BMC, a very common ASPE2500 ASPEED chip coupled with a bit of Micron memory. This allows 2D interface on the D-Sub connector or system monitoring and control through the Ethernet port.

On the front of the chassis, there are no extra ODDs in the bays, but we do have two front fans.

We will remove the CPU cooler for a photo when our tests are complete, just in case (!). But for those interested, here is the lscpu:

This Ampere eMag Arm-based system is unique to Avantek, and as we have already seen in AnandTech, and starts at ~ $ 2795 for the base model, with 8 GB of DRAM and a 240 GB SSD. The workstation is only offered with a single CPU SKU, the eMAG 8180. It is not to be confused with Intel’s 8180: this one has more cores! EMAG 8180 is a 32-core design that runs at 2.8 GHz with a turbo of up to 3.3 GHz, with a TDP of 125 W. This is a first generation eMAG, which uses the old AppliedMicro Skylark microarchitecture, a design Arm v8 custom with 32MB of L3, 42 PCIe lanes and eight memory channels. Avantek offers the system with three optional graphics cards: AMD FirePro W2100, Radeon Pro WX 5100 and NVIDIA Quadro GV100. The operating system options are Linux variants: Ubuntu, CentOS, SUSE SLES and openSUSE

As mentioned, we are planning a complete overhaul of the eMag processor soon as a development system. Technically Ampere has already announced its next generation hardware, 80-core Altra based on the Arm N1 core, by the end of this year, however the eMag has been around for some time and it’s nice to have numbers with which compare it, especially considering those who have distributed eMag will likely maintain this hardware for several years.

Avantek is also looking to build an Altra-based workstation model if demand is sufficient. But I would also like to see ThunderX2 / X3 workstation systems, Phytium development systems, Graviton2 development systems and, when it comes to it, Nuvia development systems.

For those users who develop hardware specific software, do you prefer local systems to work on or cloud / nonlocal resources? What do you want to see in a next workstation? Let us know in the comments.

