unpacking-the-a-lot-of-timelines-of-lena/kara-in-supergirl’s-a-hundredth-episode

Melissa Benoist and Katie McGrath in the 100th episode. (Katie Yu/The CW)

All through the 100th episode of Supergirl, we target on the most vital connection in the collection, apart from The Danvers Sisters: Lena Luthor and Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s damaged friendship. In “It’s a Tremendous Lifetime,” we get to observe Kara, with the help of Mxyzptlk, attempt to go back again in time and convey to Lena the fact in the hopes of saving their friendship in the current day. The results are … blended.

Spoilers for Supergirl 5×13, “It’s a Tremendous Lifestyle.”

Kara makes an attempt to change again time (locate a way) 4 distinct times—first confessing her real truth to Lena in advance of Mercy Graves’ attack throughout year four’s “Fallout,” then through the Reign storyline with Sam (who I nonetheless miss). The third time, she goes again to the commencing of their friendship and confesses, and then, in the previous endeavor, she erases their friendship from the timeline absolutely.

What has been really irritating about the Lena betrayal storyline, following how prolonged it took us to get there, is the point that, as a result, we appear to be to be having this strategy that Lena was always heading into darkness in some way, without having Kara there—or that somehow, her connection with Lena would develop into a load to the targets of currently being Supergirl. I’m not guaranteed I concur with both of those people usually takes.

In the to start with two makes an attempt to correct her slip-up, Lena is continue to emotionally devastated by the point that Kara lied to her. She tells Sam that the actuality that Supergirl was so angry about Lena creating kryptonite, but Kara remained her usual supportive self, was seriously hurtful and perplexing. Nevertheless, that then sales opportunities to Lena deciding not to save Kara when Agent Liberty puts kryptonite into the ozone, and Kara dies—which feels like a large leap, particularly when Kara goes again yet again to prior to they have that combat, and Lena does finish up serving to them with no kryptonite. It just leads to Lena dying, as an alternative.

I have listened to people criticize Lena for the truth that she reacts improperly each individual time Kara tells her fact, but the actuality that Kara bites the bullet and confesses to Lena doesn’t erase that she lied to Lena. I do not even imagine her response was that lousy in the 2nd occurrence she had just concluded working with a incredibly emotionally demanding condition. As well as, it is critical to recall that Lena has a pretty near personal relationship with Kara. Kara is aware her insider secrets, her hopes, her goals, her fears, and Kara did not share all those factors with her fully.

My actual position of rivalry arrives with the 3rd timeline, wherever Kara tells Lena the truth all the way in the early stage of their friendship. Lena accepts Kara brazenly, and they make this impressive friendship that helps make the Cult of Rao a lot more strong. Ben Lockwood turns into radicalized in this timeline, since his family joins the cult and jumps off a roof contemplating that Supergirl will help you save them. She does not. Lockwood kidnaps Lena and retains her hostage until Kara reveals her identification to the environment. She does and manages to preserve Lena, but the Agents of Liberty destroy all her good friends, together with Cat Grant (who I nevertheless miss.)

Okay, so I detest this concept that Lena realizing who Kara is would direct to this direct challenge. Lena is not the only individual with power that would have acknowledged Kara’s identification. James Olsen, who was also approached by Lockwood in the primary timeline, also understands who Kara is, and she under no circumstances had to give up her identification to help you save him. If that logic were sound, then all people Kara has at any time informed (which is a important amount of individuals) would be in danger all the time. If this essentially was an issue, then would not they just have Lena get briefly thoughts-wiped the way they did with Alex past year? There are just so several in-universe loopholes.

Fascist Lena in the ultimate state of affairs rests on the notion that if Kara and Lena were not good friends, then Kara as Supergirl wouldn’t preserve Lena from virtually finding shot? That does not make substantially perception, due to the fact Kara has tried using to conserve her enemies all the time. She will save strangers. Lena not being her bff abruptly means she can be a concentrate on? It’s messy—even however Lena’s haircut/lipstick combo was great.

At the main of this tale, it is there to say that Kara is finished apologizing, and now it is up to Lena to de-villainize herself. It hints that Lena was, in lots of means, way too damaged to have ever completely forgiven Kara, which I really do not assume presents Lena the justice she, as a character, warrants. If she could survive her ideal good friend from childhood betraying her, she could tackle the demise of a a few-12 months friendship.

Lena locating out about Kara by Lex, having fatally shot him, was the most traumatic way she could have discovered that data. Additionally, Kara stored selecting conditions where they had been also in hazard and in need to have of Lena’s intelligence quickly after. There was no opportunity for Lena to unpack this in a wholesome way.

Katie McGrath has been killing it this year, and I think that if we got back again to the purpose why Lena moved to Countrywide City, it was normally to verify that she was not a Luthor, that she could share the skies with a Super, and that she was very good. I hope the display and Lena don’t forget that.

