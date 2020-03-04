[unruly-american-airline-passenger-results-in-havoc-immediately-after-striving-to-open-up-exit-door-mid-flight-(video-clip)]

A person was forced off the aircraft by other passengers and flight crew. – Screengrab through Twitter/KingFazir

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — An American Airline flight was pressured into an crisis landing yesterday soon after a gentleman tried out to open up an exit door although the plane was travelling at around nine,000 metres.

Flight 2300 was en route to Dallas/Fort Value Global Airport from Chicago O’Hara Airport yesterday evening but was compelled to divert to St Louis in Missouri soon after the incident.

A passenger posted a video of the incident on Twitter and explained that a gentleman tried to open the doorway mid-flight.

Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger attempted to open up the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY — KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March four, 2020

Dependent on the 35-2nd video, it appears that the guy was held down by other travellers and flight crew just before being escorted off the aircraft on landing.

An airport official at the St. Louis Lambert Global Airport verified to information portal WSBT 22 that a man was removed from the flight and arrested by airport police.

The identity of the unruly passenger has not been produced at push time.