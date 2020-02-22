[Unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion distinctive to start with HBO Max]

LOS ANGELES — WarnerMedia’s new streaming provider will debut with some more “Friends.”

The company declared Friday that the entire primary “Friends” forged will reunite for an unscripted specific that will be out there on HBO Max when the services debuts in May perhaps.

A reunion has been long-sought by enthusiasts of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also have just about every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly preferred, which include with youthful audiences who found the show when it was offered on Netflix.

The present manufactured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into domestic names and gained six Emmy Awards.

“Guess you could contact this the a single wherever they all received back again together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max particular that will be programmed along with the entire ‘Friends’ library,” stated Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s main content material officer.

The exclusive is becoming identified as a “celebration of the beloved show” and will be shot on the same Burbank, California, soundstage the place the collection filmed.

The stars posted similar Instagram posts of an aged publicity photograph of all them with the caption, “It’s happening.” LeBlanc’s post retained the similar concept but went farther back again in Tv set background — he utilised a “M-A-S-H” cast photo in its place.

The show’s stars and its co-creator, Marta Kauffman, have prolonged fielded thoughts about a achievable reunion. Rumblings of an unscripted reunion unique picked up after the WarnerMedia declared it would launch its HBO Max support into the crowded streaming landscape.

It was also announced Friday that cable channel TBS will air the show’s whole operate weekdays from 10 a.m. to four p.m.