Unsettling picture of former West Coast Eagles star Daniel Kerr, who is passed out on Kalgoorlie Street

9News has confirmed that the photo of the man wearing a blue hooded top and shorts and moving at the feet of a police officer is the former Eagles star.

The 36-year-old was examined on site by emergency services and taken to the Kalgoorlie Health Campus, where he suspected alcohol poisoning. Hours later, however, he left the facility.

A family spokesman told 9News last night that the former soccer player had recovered and was in a stable condition.

The incident is not the first time that Kerr has run into trouble after publicly admitting a flood of drug and alcohol problems in 2015 and pledging to rebuild his life.

A year earlier, he was given bail after being charged with a violent Perth incident in which he allegedly threw gasoline at a man and woman.