Unsung Gems: A tour of the Diamond District’s old school restaurant scene

Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook

I can understand when people tell me that they are trying to avoid Midtown at all costs. Between guys trying to put their rap CDs in their hands and unsuspecting people from Iowa taking selfies with a man in a kinky Elmo costume and the smell of Nuts 4 Nuts that sticks in their nose for hours on end it’s not the best nice afternoon.

What I’ve found over time is that Midtown, from just above Flatiron to Central Park, is the oldest New York City borough of Manhattan we’ve left. Sure, you have to cope with all of these detergents, but you also have a lot of little holes in the wall that serve everything from the best Cuban food in the district to vintage spots with red sauce. Midtown can be high and expensive when it comes to food, but it can also be affordable and relaxed.

Stair to Taam Tov (Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook)

Of all the neighborhoods in the area, hardly anyone would use these words to describe the Diamond District, the block of West 47 between Fifth and Sixth that serves as the perfect backdrop for Safdie’s new modern classic Uncut Gems. The film’s rapid pace and nervous energy are due to a number of factors: Adam Sandler’s Oscar-winning appearance as gem trader / compulsive player Howard Ratner, Darius Khondji’s dizzying camera work, and another high point of frequent Safdie collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never. But it’s also hard to imagine that most of the film takes place in another part of the city.

“It’s quick here,” says a guy named Uri. Uri doesn’t want to tell me his last name and I assume that Uri isn’t really his first, as he thinks for a second, and then smiles when he passes it on. He is either from Israel or has spent much of his life there – I can tell by the accent that it is part of Queens or Brooklyn and part of Zohan.

Uri is full of nervous energy and shrugs as he pulls out a cigarette. It is a strange neighborhood. One that is open, but strangely mysterious because trade is going well, kind of sketchy. See Ratner explaining why he owned the black opal that Kevin Garnett wants to own to support his game. People will push your cell phone away if they think you are taking a picture of them. Hebrew, Yiddish, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and some English flow freely from all directions. People are shouting into their phones and lights flashing and pulsing up and down the street hoping to attract potential buyers. Uri seems bored enough to talk to me, maybe give me some suggestions for places that I may not know, but he tells me that everything is going to be around soon. “Nobody wants to be here. You want Soho. Look at this place. ”

Art on the wall at Taam Tov (Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook)

It is somehow understandable: things are boarded up. A few light bulbs are missing from old neon signs. There are many scaffolds. That means the diamond district does not shine exactly.

But there is at least one culinary secret in Manhattan: Taam Tov, a place where a mix of foods is served that some might call “Jewish”, but that’s really not the correct wording. “From the diaspora” is more like that. You get your borscht and stroganoff, the stuff you could find if you go to more Russian or Ukrainian neighborhoods like Brighton Beach in Brooklyn. Taam Tov makes a really rich, meaty bowl of borscht, and the pelmeny – dumpling soup – is a worthy rival. But you really go to Taam Tov to deal with Middle Eastern and Eurasian dishes. The lamb kebabs are a must and I always go with Kasha’s side. The other must is the Uzbek pilaf. The saffron and cumin hit your nose from a distance while the waiter brings them to the table, and once it’s in front of you, it’s hard not to devour the large pieces of beef and carrot mixed with rice – for as long You still have space in your stomach. Drink a ton of water too. Taam Tov does not light the salt.

Pilaf (Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook)

Le Marais is not far away at 46th and 7th place, so it is only slightly outside the diamond district. If you look at the clientele, however, it can also be seen as part of it. The kosher steakhouse may not be as well known as other city tribes like Keens or Smith & Wollensky, but I think it’s one of the best places in town for carnivores. They are known for their steaks, but the veal tongue taco is a big winner and they have a strong grip on the poultry they serve. It’s kosher, but the influence comes mainly from French bistros.

You won’t be short of street food in almost every quarter of Manhattan, but I was interested in Moshe’s filled pita, which is the size of a baseball glove and topped with french fries. You may need to pull a costanza and a nap under your desk when you’re done, but it’s worth it.

Moshe’s home of the glove-sized baseball falafel (Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook)

I ask Uri if there are any other places that I missed during my visits to the diamond district. I mention that I heard there was food at the Diamond Dealers Club, but I wasn’t sure if anyone could go there and buy it. Once by the New York Times long before places like Soho House and Norwood appeared as “the most exclusive club in the city,” he moved the trading room to Gem Tower, but I liked the 1979 NYT description that the old place ” everything “has the charm of a high school cafeteria. “Uri ignores my questions and instead asks why I’m so curious to find other restaurants when a Chick-Fil-A is just around the corner. I tell him I only like a certain type of dining experience, something that feels a little more honest and that you won’t find anywhere else.

(Daniel Shapiro for InsideHook)

Uri shrugs and throws his cigarette. Then he asks me to come to the shop where he works, to look for my wife and to ask the other people he works with if there are other places I should try.

“You buy some jewelry, you have something to eat. It will be good, ”he says.