Unsung Warrior at Shelter Home

Police in Nagpur have begun screening films by setting up open theaters in shelters for displaced homeless and daily wage laborers in the city. The first featured film was Ajay Devgn’s latest blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

“Watching the film redirects attention and is a great way to reduce anxiety. Nagpur police have set up an open theater at Shelter Homes. #Nagpur police, # alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn,” the Nagpur city police announced on its official Twitter handle.

Reacting to the tweet, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn said: “If me or my movie can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you alike. Became weak. @Nagpurpolis “

– Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Recently, Ajay Devgn praised the selfless dedication and hard work of the Mumbai Police on social media, who are making great efforts to ensure law and order amidst the blockade.

“Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is incomparable. Singham will wear his khaki and stand beside you when you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @ MumbaiPolice,” the actor tweeted. Did.

