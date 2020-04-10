Unsure: when does season four start and who is the cast?

Insecure returns for the fourth season at HBO (photo: AP)

After a long wait of two years, Insecure BACK!

Issa Rae hits will return to the screens on Sunday, and fans can’t wait to see what will be in season four.

The series returns on Sunday and fans receive 10 new episodes.

Yes, that’s an extra two episodes compared to the last three seasons.

What will happen in the fourth season and how many episodes will there be?

According to the network: “The fourth season follows the main characters after the decisions taken last season.

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji return as Issa and Mollie (photo: HBO)

“Issa is pursuing a passion project she really cares about, Molly first establishes a real relationship, Lawrence discovers what promotion means to him, and we see the influence of Tiffany’s new child on the dynamics of a group of friends.”

He continues: “Along the way, we’ll see how these characters evaluate relationships, both new and old, to determine who and what will be with them in the next phase of their lives.”

What happened in the third season?

After Issa’s 30th birthday, many of the main characters wanted to make some changes.

Issa decided to finish with “Lyft Bae” Nathan after he had seen her for a month. After leaving work and moving to his place, he works on fulfilling his dream of organizing an epic block party in his neighborhood.

Molly called Nathan and apologized for discouraging him, but we couldn’t see how the conversation ended. While Lawrence went on a date with a woman named Condola – who is just helping Issa at her block party.

Who is in the cast of the fourth season Unsure?

The main cast returns with Issa Rae as Issa Dee and Yvonne Orji as her best friend Molly Carter. Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales complete the girls gang as Kelli and Tiffany, and Jay Ellis returns as ex-Lawrence Walker from Issy.

More: entertainment



Kendrick Sampson plays Nathan Campbell, Christina Elmore performs as Condola, Lisa Joyce plays Frieda, and Alexander Hodge as Andrew and Y’lan Noel as Daniel.

Uncertain return to HBO on Sunday, April 10.

Do you have a Showbiz story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.