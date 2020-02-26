UNT student’s loved ones, Darius Tarver killed in police taking pictures by Human body-Cam video clip launch – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Truly worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers investigators finished reviewing a law enforcement capturing in Denton that killed a college university student in January.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office now designs to current the case to the grand jury to establish if Darius Tarver’s shot could be felony in any way.

After assembly with prosecutors on Tuesday, Tarver’s spouse and children pressed once more for Denton police to publicly submit the movie of the incident.

The district attorney’s business office reported it had not requested any investigating company to hold off the video clip so that it would not be revealed. Denton police did not answer Tuesday’s queries about the video clip.

Tarver was killed on January 21 in his apartment setting up just after neighbors called law enforcement expressing he was performing irregularly.

Law enforcement reported they moved towards the officers, keeping a knife and a pan, ignoring orders to end. They reported a Taser gun had no effect on the 23-year-old, and he charged the officers, stabbing a person prior to he was shot.

Tarver’s father, Kevin, questioned that narrative once again on Tuesday, expressing that the video he saw does not display his son attacking the officers.

“All I want is the online video,” he claimed. “I want people today to see the truth of the matter, I want them to see what I observed. I you should not want any person to trust my phrase, but I know that items had been not performed the way they must. “