“Untangling my chopsticks”: In search of the origins of Japanese gourmet cuisine

Riccardi, a student of the subtleties of the kitchens of the world and armed with a degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, spent a year in Kyoto studying kaiseki ryōri (Japan’s formal multi-course kitchen) and chakaiseki (tea ceremony kitchen). The author was lucky enough to make contacts that could open doors, including entry to a respected tea school in Kyoto, which offers connections to a rare world that is inaccessible to most foreigners.

Unraveling my chopsticks: A culinary stay in Kyoto by Victoria Abbott Riccardi.

304 pages

BROADWAY BOOKS, Essen.

The tendency in Japan to tinker with culture and “improve” the original is evident in the reinvention of the Kaiseki. Similar to the tea house, a simple hut that became a temple of aesthetics, the Kaiseki restaurants today serve mini-banquets with exquisite dishes at inflated prices. Riccardi’s report follows her search for the purity of tea kaiseki, whose tiny dishes she compares to a French tasting.

The book contains a number of proven recipes that may interest some readers. Since I don’t immediately plan to rustle Roman stalks wrapped in miso wrapped in smoked salmon or citrus wanmori (a cooked or steamed dish), I have to admit that I read these inserts quickly.

Given the popularity of books on Japanese cuisine among writers like Michael Booth, it’s surprising that this well-researched and dedicated title slipped through the floorboards. Almost two decades after its publication, Riccardi has set itself the task of accompanying the reader as a spellbinding companion on a culinary journey that educates us about the kitchen that makes the seasons edible.