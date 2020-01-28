“Until we meet again”: LeBron James writes an emotional post about long-time friend Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) – LeBron James visited Instagram on Monday night to consider the death of his friend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball game.

“I’m not done yet, but now I’m leaving. Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again, I’m just thinking about you, neice Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we had! “, He wrote in his tribute.

LeBron said he spoke to Kobe that fateful morning before boarding a plane to return to Los Angeles. When he got home, the devastating news hit him.

“I wouldn’t have thought in a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have,” he said.

He ended his post with a promise to continue Kobe’s legacy.

“Please give me the strength from heaven and watch over me! I have us here! There is so much more I want to say, but I just can’t because I can’t do it! Until we see my brother again! “Locksmith.

