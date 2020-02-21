[unwanted-fat-tuesday?-nope,-it-is-paczki-day:-here’s-the-place-to-discover-the-polish-deal-with]

While New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras, and Chicago has its possess gluttonous February holiday—Paczki Day.

Also regarded as Extra fat Tuesday, Paczki Working day marks the last day just before the Lenten period starts for Christians. Due to the fact Lent is intended to be a time of fasting and prayer, several folks shell out the working day just before gorging themselves on, perfectly, paczki (POONCH-keys).

The Polish fried dough treats are related to jelly doughnuts, but they’re *notjelly doughnuts—they’re paczki. Compared with doughnuts, paczki dough is richer, and is made up of a little bit of Polish vodka or other spirits. The treats are commonly topped with possibly powdered sugar or glaze, and they’re crammed with flavored product, custard or jelly. Standard flavors contain wild rose jelly, raspberry and custard, but some outlets provide creative present day flavors like Irish whiskey.

Look at out our map to see some of the bakeries across Chicago that will be frying up the Polish pastries on Tuesday. If you’re seeking to get your arms on some, try out contacting ahead — quite a few places offer out quickly!

Map not displaying? Click on below.