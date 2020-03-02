[UofSC to host Lamar Bus Attack Commemorative celebration with survivors]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is web hosting a totally free commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the Lamar Bus Assault with 3 of the survivors.

It starts these days from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Capstone Campus Area on Barnwell Avenue.

UofSC’s Center for Civil Legal rights Record and Analysis will have three of the survivors, Ronald Bacote, David Lunn and Clarence Brunson, for a dialogue and for them to share their reflections on the incident.

Celebration officers say on March 3, 1970, a mob of white mother and father overturned a university bus carrying black young children to a newly built-in faculty in the city of Lamar in Darlington County.

Journalist Beryl Dakers will reasonable the party and Point out Senator Gerald Malloy is envisioned to be part of the survivors.