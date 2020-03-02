[UofSC to host Lamar Bus Attack Commemorative celebration with survivors]

By
Nellie McDonald
-

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is web hosting a totally free commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the Lamar Bus Assault with 3 of the survivors.

It starts these days from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Capstone Campus Area on Barnwell Avenue.

UofSC’s Center for Civil Legal rights Record and Analysis will have three of the survivors, Ronald Bacote, David Lunn and Clarence Brunson, for a dialogue and for them to share their reflections on the incident.

Celebration officers say on March 3, 1970, a mob of white mother and father overturned a university bus carrying black young children to a newly built-in faculty in the city of Lamar in Darlington County.

Journalist Beryl Dakers will reasonable the party and Point out Senator Gerald Malloy is envisioned to be part of the survivors.

Classes: Electronic Exclusives and Characteristics
Tags: neighborhood function