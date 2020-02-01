Up-and-coming Australian tennis star Kent Yamazaki dies in training

15-year-old Kent Yamazaki, an emerging star of Australian tennis, died tragically this week after collapsing during a training session in Nepal.

According to Tennis WA, Yamazaki was preparing for an ITF event when he passed out and hit his head on the court. Tragically, it could not be revived.

The teenager was remembered as a favorite among his peers and was loved for his “hard work, kindness and determination”. Tennis WA continued:

“Kent was known for his infectious smile and real love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the court, and his passion and incredible work ethic made him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career when he proudly represented WA at many national events. Kent was also a committed State League player and a regular competitor in the WA tournament scene. Most recently, he was part of the victorious Applecross Senior High School team that won the national championships in Albury. “

The Alexander Park Tennis Club also recognized Kent Yamazaki.

“Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered on and off the pitch as a true champion,” said a post on Instagram.

REST IN PEACE.

View this post on Instagram

Hello members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of yesterday’s death of one of our young club members, 15-year-old Kent Yamazaki. Kent, an aspiring star, was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he passed out and hit his head on the field. Tragically, he did not regain consciousness. Kent came to us from Mt Lawley Tennis Club last year to train and play in our state grade squad. After representing WA at a number of national events, he was already an integral part of our Men’s Division 2 team. A few weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courses. Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the pitch. Today we mourn a tragic loss. As a club and tennis community, it is important that we support each other, especially those who played alongside Kent, whether at school, at tournaments or in the league. Our thoughts and prayers go to Tomio and Kimie as well as to Kent’s family and friends. Unfortunately he is missing … Greg Hutchinson Patron on behalf of the Alexander Park Tennis Club. , , #tenniswesternaustralia #tenniswest #alexanderparktennisclub #aptc #tennis #perthlife #tenniswest #perthtennis #perthtennisclubs #tennisaustralia #perthsportslife #thetennisproacademy #mountlawley #northperthlocal #mytennisclub #northperthcafe @tennorthwest_leagues

Posted by Alexander Park Tennis Club (@alexander_park_tennis_club) on January 30, 2020, 2:02 a.m. PST