The Supreme Court bench has asked the Uttar Pradesh government under which law it has publicly affixed posters of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA.

Separating the issue of privacy, Justice UU Lalit said that while the court agrees that there should be no indecent behavior, there must be some law in support of the barrier shop operation. “In this case, there is no support for the law,” Justice Lalit said.

Advocate General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, then presented the precedent set by the court in the 1994 R Rajagopal v. Tamil Nadu State judgment on the issue of privacy. He argued that people who resort to violence and display weapons during protests cannot claim the right to privacy.

The court, however, refused to maintain the judgment of the Allahabad High Court ordering the removal of these posters, but transferred the issue of law to larger benches. “The issue requires further elaboration and consideration,” the two-judge bench said.

The court heard a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court on March 9 to order the removal of the barrier with photos and other personal information of people who allegedly participated in the protests against the CAA.

Chief justice Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha have ruled that the state’s action to set up a pantry in Lukavna with personal information of alleged anti-CAA protesters is a violation of their privacy.

Privacy is a real part of the right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, and the actions of the state government constitute unjustified interference with them, the high court added, directing the authorities to immediately remove the premises and file a compliance report on or before March 16

On March 5, Uttar Pradesh police set up several sections across Lukawa, identifying those accused of violence during the protests that took place against the CAA last December.

The names, photos and addresses of the accused were located on the pantries and raised concerns about the safety of those who considered them. The Accused were asked to pay damages to the public and private property caused during the protests or to seize their property within the stipulated time limit.

On March 7, the High Court registered a suo motu public interest litigation and asked the district court and the Lunac Police Commissioner to give him details of the law under which such legacies were laid.

On March 8, the high court withdrew the state government for setting such judgments and called it “insulting the state and its public”, “highly unfair” and “encroaching” on the personal freedom of the people concerned.

The High Court also quashed the government’s argument that the surveillance should act as a “deterrent” so that such acts would not be repeated. It added that while the state has the right to take actions to maintain law and order, it must not be detrimental to the fundamental rights of the people.

.