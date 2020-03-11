The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against an Allahabad decision in a high court ordering the removal of a barrier with photos and other personal information of protesters against the CAA.

A bench from UU judges Lalit and Aniruddha Bose will hear the petition.

The high court on Monday ordered District Judge Lukawa and the Commissioner of Police to remove these findings. The court said the state’s action “violates” Article 21 of the Constitution and constitutes a violation of privacy.

“Privacy is a real part of the right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the actions of the state government constitute unjustified interference with it,” ruled the bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha.

The DM was instructed to file a compliance report in court on or before March 16, and the process would remain closed after filing.

The Court also strongly understood the State Government’s argument that the issue should not have been understood by suo motu through public interest litigation. “Courts need to create justice and no court can turn a blind eye if a public wrongdoing occurs just before it,” the order said.

The Allahabad High Court further noted that the accused persons are not fugitives and that in a democratic society there was no need to disclose the personal details and identities of the accused, especially when the State Government was already seeking reparation from such people.

Twenty-one people died in violence during three days (December 19-21) across Uttar Pradesh, according to government figures. There are no reports of any fatalities in police shootings. Similarly, there is no real estate damage assessment. Police have registered about 300 First Information (FIRs) and arrested about 1,200 people.

Uttar Pradesh police have set up several departments across Lucquck last week, identifying those accused of violence during the protests. The interrogations carried the names, photographs and residence of the accused, which raised concerns about their safety. Defendants were required to pay for damage to public and private property or to confiscate their property by the district administration within the stipulated time.

. (ToTranslate tags) uttar pradesh posters