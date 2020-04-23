UP Govt exempts 3% interest payable by commercial and commercial institutions

The Coronavirus prevention lock has led to the temporary closure of industrial, commercial and institutional units around the world, India and the state.



latest update: April 22, 2020, 3:18 PM IST

To the comfort of all industrial and commercial institutions during the COVID-19 conviction, the government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to exempt from March 22 to June 30, 2020, the amount paid by all these institutions.

Locked locks to prevent the spread of the virus have temporarily shut down industrial, commercial and institutional units around the world, India and the state.

State Department Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said in a press release that this has led to a sharp decline in economic activity.

Due to the financial crisis that these units have faced and the economic activity in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has resumed its activities by some industrial units, and has also decided to pay the benefits of industrial enterprises and Trade to benefit from exemptions. The minister said the government had been in place for three months

He expressed hope that the exemption would calm the government’s industries and businesses during the current crisis, and that they would be able to resume operations with guidelines issued by the central and state governments.

In this regard, the memo states that on Tuesday, the directives were issued by the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department to all the main officials of the country’s industrial development.

Secretary General of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Alok Kumar has issued a directive to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Highway, UP State Industrial Development, Gurakhpur Industrial Development Office, Sataria Industrial Development Office and Noida Integrated Industrial Park in Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Exemptions for late payment of all types of fees paid by industrial, commercial and institutional units during the period March 22 to June 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020.

The press release added: “This exemption will be available to units that pay their bills until June 30, 2020.”

