Up to 10% of Dublin firefighters sidelined

According to fire chief Dennis Keeley, up to 10% of Dublin firefighters are unavailable for work due to coronavirus disease or protective isolation measures.

The brigade recorded a 21% increase in emergency service calls in March compared to the same period last year as the pandemic began to worsen, said Keeley.

While the call volume has now stabilized, a significant number of the brigade’s 850 paramedics were now isolated pending testing, while a small number have also tested positive for the virus.

“We have 11 people tested positive and 85 currently in self-isolation. It is a fluid situation because some of those who tested positive have recovered and returned to work, but we have lost about 8-10% of our staff, ”he said.

However, firefighters maintain their “full operational capacity,” said Keeley.

“We have a range of staff and exhaustion measures. Retired people are also helping us, ”he said.

“In March, there was a 21% increase in activity compared to the same period last year, and I think it’s because at the start of Covid-19, people were very anxious and didn’t know if they should go to the hospital. This was resolved as more information became available. “

A second call center was established at the O’Brien Institute fire training center in Marino, north Dublin, which allowed services to separate calls related to the virus from calls for other emergencies and allow staff to maintain a greater distance. , he said.

There has been a “dramatic improvement” in the turnaround times for Covid-19 testing this week, he said, with results starting to be available in three to four days, which would also help put staff back on track. job.

Emergency numbers

He urged the public to continue to contact emergency numbers if they needed the fire department, or an ambulance if they thought they should go to the hospital.

“I am very proud of the work accomplished by the Dublin firefighters, both our own paramedics and those who answer calls 999 and 111. It is very difficult and everyone is working hard. “

Siptu, who represents paramedics, said that if test times improve, accelerated testing is essential to maintaining emergency services.

“We need accelerated Covid-19 testing for all essential front-line services in local government, including full-time and permanent firefighters, and health professionals, as well as all essential service workers from the authorities local, including water and road services, ”Brendan, organizer of Siptu Dit O’Brien.

“The test execution time usually took two weeks. It has decreased, but we must reduce it to a few days. The longer it takes to test paramedics and other front-line staff, the longer it takes to get back to work. “

While Dublin firefighters still managed to keep their operations full, despite the number of employees absent, it meant that the remaining staff worked longer hours, said O’Brien.

“The firefighters must bring in people to work overtime in order to compensate for the staff and guarantee full service. But that means that people don’t get their rest periods, they keep working when they should be resting at home. “