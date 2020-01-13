Up to 50MM of rain is predicted for Bushfire-affected areas this week

Loading...

The Bureau of Meteorology has triggered cautiously optimistic chatter today, after predicting up to 50mm of much-needed rainfall this week in parts of the country.

The daily updated forecast for Monday, January 13th to Monday, January 20th shows everything between one and 50 mm of precipitation across the country.

For these data alone, the office states that an unusually wet week can be expected in large parts of the north and west of Australia, in the southwest of Queensland and in the north of NSW. And that’s damn good news, but BoM also believes that the data between January 20 and February 2 is likely to be drier than average.

And if you look beyond that, the BoM predicts that February to April will have roughly the same chances of being wetter or drier than average for most of Australia. Translation: There is no hard swing towards wet or drier than average conditions for most of the country during this period. So we just have to hope for the best.

The NSW Rural Fire Service, which has tirelessly fought the monstrous fires in recent months, reported the predictions this morning on social media. Tip: You keep your fingers crossed.

“When this @ BOM_NSW precipitation forecast comes into effect, all of our gifts for Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation will be combined in one,” the team tweeted.

“Fingers crossed.”

On Sunday evening, the NSW RSF informed people that from 8:30 p.m. “111 bush and grass fires were burning throughout the state.”

“Although it was good to hear that it is raining in parts of the state today, it will still be some time before many of these fires are fully contained.”