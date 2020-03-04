[up-to-date:-david-sofa-can-take-early-guide-in-race-for-4th-district-supervisor]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 08: 34 PM PST / Up to date: Mar three, 2020 / 10: 56 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent David Couch has grabbed an early direct towards challenger Emilio Huerta in the race for 4th District Supervisor.

With 86 of 131 districts reporting, Couch acquired 61.05 p.c of the vote compared to Huerta’s 38.95 p.c.

Sofa was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and served 14 decades on the Bakersfield Town Council. An alumnus of Bakersfield Large University, he labored in the financial solutions sector for far more than 20 yrs ahead of becoming a member of the county.

Huerta, a area lawyer and son of civil rights chief Dolores Huerta ran in 2016 for the 21st Congressional District, dropping to David Valadao. Raised in Kern County, he invested many years living in Keene, exactly where Cesar Chavez is buried.