[up-to-date:-healthcare-cannabis-actions-d-and-e-encounter-rejection-with-three-quarters-of-precincts-reporting]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 09: 12 PM PST / Up to date: Mar 4, 2020 / 12: 54 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballot initiatives concerning clinical cannabis were remaining turned down by voters with nearly three quarters the precincts reporting.

Evaluate D obtained 60.43 percent of “no” votes while Evaluate E experienced 58.12 % of “no” votes, according to early success displaying 489 of 657 precincts reporting.

Evaluate D would let medical marijuana dispensaries to operate devoid of conditional use permits in the county. The county would be permitted to levy a three.75 % specific organization tax for each individual $one,00 of gross revenue.

It would let dispensaries that operated right before 2018 to reopen, relocate and develop in an unincorporated space topic to point out licensing specifications and a necessity to be 1,00 feet away from authorized medicinal stores and colleges.

Evaluate E would enable and control medicinal hashish in unincorporated spots issue to a conditional use allow following a community hearing, point out licensing prerequisites and a prerequisite to be one,00 toes from legal medicinal stores, faculties, general public parks, youth centers, libraries, church buildings, metropolis limitations and 350 toes from any home.

The measure would levy a three.five per cent common-intent organization tax for each and every $1,00 of gross revenue.