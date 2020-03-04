[up-to-date:-leticia-perez-powerful-in-early-voting-in-bid-to-retain-fifth-district-supervisor-seat]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez is leading a packed area of candidates complicated her for 5th District Supervisor, early voting outcomes present.

Perez, who has served as supervisor because 2013, received 57.98 per cent with 70 of 104 precincts reporting.

She has reported her role in appropriating grant cash for tasks like the soon-to-be-done South Bakersfield Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary College and neighboring Belle Terrace Park restoration approach reveal her motivation to the district.

David Abbasi, a businessman, entrepreneur and coordinator, acquired 13.34 percent.

Ricardo Herrera, a trustee on the Greenfield Union Faculty District Board, bought 11.25 p.c, Ronnie Cruz, income manager at Spanish-language newspaper El Popular received 9.63 percent and realtor Ben Valdez Jr. experienced 7.81 percent.