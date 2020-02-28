‘up-up-and-away-florida’-takes-you-high-in-the-sky-in-lakeland

by: Lila Gross
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – You can soar high in the sky this weekend at the Up Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Over 30 hot air balloons will rise from the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus in Lakeland transforming the Lakeland skyline into a mix of bright, brilliant colors.
This three-day festival will have picturesque balloon glows and tethered balloon rides.
40 vendors and partners will be at the festival for tons of family fun.
There will be live music, vibrant colorful balloon glows, a mass ascension of balloons morning and evenings, tethered balloon rides, great food and beverage options, arts and craft vendors, helicopter rides, kids zone and aerialist performances.
See the wonder of flight from a basket all weekend long (Feb. 28 to March 1).
CLICK HERE to learn more about Up Up Away Florida.
