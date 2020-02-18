[Upamecano open to RB Leipzig exit amid Barca rumors]

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Pictures via Getty Photos

The defender states quite a few clubs ‘love him’

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has hinted he’s open up to a summer exit with Barcelona one particular of a amount of golf equipment reportedly intrigued in the 21-calendar year-aged.

Upamecano’s existing agreement with the Bundesliga club expires in 2021, and he has a release clause of €60 million.

The Frenchman claims he will think about his long term at the conclude of the time and make a determination as to where by his potential lies.

“As I claimed, initially I emphasis on RB Leipzig and then about what I intend to do, but there are clubs that adore me,” he claimed. “I will speak perfectly with my agents and my mothers and fathers at the end of the season. And we will make the right final decision.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Upamecano is a essential player for RB Leipzig who are just a stage at the rear of Bayern Munich at the best of the table in Germany. Bayern have also been joined with a summer months go for the 21-12 months-aged as nicely as Authentic Madrid, Manchester Metropolis, Arsenal and Totenham.