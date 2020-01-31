Upcoming carnival celebrations around Baton Rouge

KREWE OF OSHUN

When: Saturday, February 8th from 12:00 to 14:00

Where: Scotlandville

Details: The Oshun Parade will take up the idea of ​​the African American Parades in the capital as it did in 1947. The parade takes place in historic Scotlandville and is committed to the culture and heritage of North Baton Rouge. It will top the world-famous Southern University Human Jukebox band as well as 5-7 local high school bands, 3 of which have won national awards. You can find more information at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krewe-of-oshun-parade-festival-registration-registration-66385066521

MYSTICAL KREWE OF MOTHER

When: Sunday, February 9th (barking in the park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., costume contest 12 p.m., parade 2 p.m.)

Where: Galvez Plaza, downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The Krewe of Mutts Parade is CAAWS’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds go to the CAAWS Spay / Neuter program, which we use to repair hundreds of cats and dogs in the Baton Rouge community. By neutering and neutering, we help keep the pet population low, which reduces the number of euthanasia. You can find more information at https://www.caaws.org/mystic-krewe-of-mutts-parade/

KREWE BY ARTEMIS

When: Friday, February 14th from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: River Road in downtown Baton Rouge

Details: Only for women krewe with over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans-style poses and 10 local brass bands. More information is available at www.kreweofartemis.net

KREWE FROM MYSTIQUE

When: Saturday, February 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: River Road and Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The Krewe celebrates its 40-year parading in Baton Rouge. You can find more information at https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/krewe-of-mystique-mardi-gras-parade/220057/

KREWE OF ORION

When: Saturday, February 15th from 6.30pm to 9pm

Where: St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge

Details: According to the paradigm “Orion’s time travel” poses are decorated to represent travel through time. For more information, go to https://kreweoforion.com/

MEDIUM TOWN GRASS

When: Sunday, February 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: North Boulevard, between flyover and BRCC

Details: An inclusive, creative, family-friendly community carnival parade with handmade throws. More information is available at https://www.midcitygras.org/2020

KREWE OF SOUTHDOWNS

When: Friday, February 21st from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue

Details: Big carnival parade in the middle of the city in the district of the Southdowns! More information is available at www.southdowns.org

BATON ROUGE MARDI GRASS FESTIVAL

When: February 22nd from 10am to 7pm

Where: Town square on North Boulevard

Details: The event offers continuous live music of various genres, dance groups, comedy, Carnival Indians and a Vendor’s Village, visual artists, dishes from “Taste of Louisiana” and festival food favorites. It is family friendly and free for the public. Lawn seating. No ice boxes. You can find more information at https://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest

KREWE OF THE SPANISH CITY PARADE

When: Saturday, February 22nd

Where: River Road in downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The most colorful carnival parade in the city. More information is available at www.spanishtownmardigras.com

BONUS:

Save the date for this year Wearin the green St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

When: Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m.

Where: Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway

Details: The parade lasts 2-3 hours and is broadcast on the WBRZ. This parade is rich in green and white pearls as well as Mardi Gras pearls. On March 13, 1986, the first parade for St. Patrick’s Day took place. Vintage cars, convertibles, pegs, boy scouts, close friends and family members went down from the City Park Golf Course to the Zee Zee Gardens pub. WBRZ Pat Shingleton, blessed with a sunny day, began his annual tradition of hiking with the family at the end of the parade. For more information, go to https://www.wearinofthegreen.com/