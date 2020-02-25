[upcoming-listening-to-postponed-to-april-for-accused-street-racers-in-fatal-crash]

Ronald Pierce covers his deal with through a court docket listening to in November.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next court docket listening to for two adult males charged with murder in a fatal alleged street racing crash has been postponed to April as their attorneys are presently in trial on other conditions.

Top-quality Courtroom Decide Colette M. Humphrey on Tuesday early morning established a preliminary listening to day of April 16 for Ronald Pierce and Israel Maldonado right after speaking with their lawyers. At a preliminary hearing, a choose decides if there is enough proof to sure a defendant more than for trial.

Pierce is represented by Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Maldonado by non-public protection counsel Tony Lidgett.

Police claimed Pierce, 50, and Maldonado, 34 at the time, raced each individual other along Aged River Road the afternoon of Nov. 24. Pierce’s Ford Mustang achieved speeds of 133 mph, in accordance to court documents.

Pierce missing handle of his Ford Mustang and hit a minivan that was not involved in the race, according to police. The effects knocked the minivan into oncoming traffic, in which a crane truck slammed into it.

The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the minivan suffered moderate to major accidents.

Police reported Pierce was below the impact of alcohol. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Maldonado is free of charge on $250,00 bail. He has surrendered his driver’s license and agreed not to drink liquor whilst the circumstance is ongoing.

Whilst Maldonado did not collide with Navarro’s van and was not below the impact, surveillance footage suggests he instigated the race, prosecutors have stated.