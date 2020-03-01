[upcoming-makes-the-thirst-trap-very-pleased-w/-new,-jaw-dropping-lori-harvey-bikini-pic:-“proud-of-u”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
Atlanta rapper Long term does not program on heading the single route at any time soon. The hip-hop star has shared a steamy pic of his overnight girlfriend Lori Harvey soaking in big weekend targets.
Large Points: On Saturday, the Southern rap heavyweight went to Instagram with a bikini shot of Lori resting about a pool.
Large-Critical Particulars: She took matters up a couple of notches by sharing a steamy clip of herself getting out of the identical pool.
Wait around, There’s A lot more: In mid-February, Harvey shared a sneak peek into how she celebrated her Valentine’s Day with Long term.
In advance of You Go: Lately, Lori woke up the thirst entice with a steamy g-string pic.
Lori Harvey ate Instagram alive with just one shot on Wednesday. The 23-calendar year-outdated model and girlfriend to rapper Foreseeable future took to the system with a fashionista shot that managed to squeeze in stylish clothes, sexual intercourse appeal, and Lori’s raw elegance all into 1 photograph. Lori has been generating headlines this calendar year for being charged with a strike and operate. Likewise, for obtaining been flown out to Jamaica in a personal jet by Long term – Lori then loaded her Instagram with thirsty bikini pictures of herself and her woman squad out in Jamaica. (The Blast)