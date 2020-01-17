Upcoming Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah dramas reveal images of their first private meeting

The next KBS 2TV drama, “Forest”, revealed new still images of Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah.

The drama tells of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. It follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest and try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, an elite specialist in an investment firm who will do whatever it takes to reach his life goal of getting 1 trillion won (about $ 863 million) in personal assets . Jo Bo Ah is a talented surgeon by the name of Jung Young Jae, who is confident and assertive whatever the situation.

In the new stills, Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae meet for the first time in a hospital cafeteria. Kang San Hyuk wears a suit jacket over his hospital clothes and only one dress shoe. He runs Jung Young Jae’s cafe, and although Young Jae is about to explain his life philosophy that nothing can be free, she is too stunned by Kang San Hyuk to say much.

A source from the drama said, “Although this is their first collaboration, Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah have brought scenes of incredible chemistry to life.”

“Forest” in preview on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

