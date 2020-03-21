Update: Ahn Web optimization Hyun Not Solid In “School 2020” Due To Conflict Amongst Her Father And Production Enterprise, Releases Statement

Up to date March 20 KST:

Ahn Web optimization Hyun’s side has launched a statement regarding “School 2020.”

The statement is as follows:

I used a prolonged time planning with the director and production business staff members for “School 2020,” which I was very affectionate and passionate about, but I’m unfortunate that in the conclusion the news of my departure has been conveyed like this because of to quite a few sudden circumstances.

I know that the “School” sequence is beloved and lots of persons have been really looking ahead to the new time, and so I tried using even harder to do my ideal.

That’s why this predicament exactly where I’m no more time in the task is complicated to consider and their inaccurate claims are also regrettable. Having said that, as a task that I felt a fantastic affection for, I hope that “School 2020” will be a better and beloved drama, and I help the director, production corporation, and all the team.

Also, actress Ahn Search engine marketing Hyun will do my greatest so that I can meet you all once again by an additional challenge.

Thank you.

Initial Posting:

Ahn Web optimization Hyun is no for a longer time in consideration for casting in the upcoming KBS drama “School 2020.”

In early February, it was reported that Ahn Search engine marketing Hyun was in talks for the purpose of the feminine guide, Na Geum Young. On March 19, it was noted that Kim Sae Ron was now in talks for the function as a substitute.

The information about Kim Sae Ron garnered attention because Ahn Website positioning Hyun had now participated in a script read-through for the drama. Ahn Website positioning Hyun experienced also posted about the drama on social media, including a image of herself with guide actor Kim Yo Han and director Han Sang Woo.

A number of times in the past, however, Ahn Search engine marketing Hyun posted the subsequent messages on social media: “Something even more upsetting than COVID-19 just happened,” “Why really do not adults preserve their promises?”, and “This much too will move.”

On March 20, questioned by a reporter from SPOTV information, a source from “School 2020” explained, “We have been in talks with Ahn Search engine optimization Hyun, but the casting did not go via.”

Later on that exact day, Ahn Website positioning Hyun’s father launched a assertion to OSEN.

According to OSEN’s report, Ahn Search engine optimization Hyun had been cast before than Kim Yo Han, whose casting was confirmed in early February. Ahn Web optimization Hyun’s father claimed that the creation team of “School 2020” experienced conducted beneath-the-desk searches for another actress even as Ahn Website positioning Hyun participated in script read-throughs with Kim Yo Han and the director. Nevertheless, as the remaining deal had not nevertheless been signed, the production staff members retained the ideal to lookup for a new actress.

Ahn Search engine optimization Hyun’s father explained, “After she received the casting provide from director Han Sang Woo last May possibly, she didn’t seem at any other initiatives and geared up for almost a calendar year. A several times ago, she even obtained a revised edition of the script.”

When questioned by OSEN reporters why she experienced not signed the last deal, her father claimed, “In the past year, the output organization for the drama transformed a few times. When we requested the current production company’s CEO about the deal, they saved stating, ‘We’ll do it later’ and ‘The broadcast routine has not been made the decision yet’ and ‘Please wait around.’”

He continued, “Since she not long ago did a script read-through for the revised script with the director, she in no way suspected that they did not intend to indicator the final contract. But then a new PD [producing director] approached us with a new deal that we experienced in no way viewed ahead of. It was absolutely diverse from the authentic agreement, with terms that we had not discussed ahead of. I feel they confirmed us individuals new phrases with the intention of making her say she would not take. That currently being mentioned, she did not formally say she would not settle for. The production organization stored delaying the agreement until they built it seem like she had made a decision to action down from the drama herself.”

He went on, “We acquired a information from the manufacturing company CEO declaring, ‘Please phase down.’ I called them appropriate absent, but they didn’t select up. I by no means spoke with Website positioning Hyun about stepping down, but we obtained a information from the director inquiring, ‘Why are not you carrying out it?’

He concluded, “I hope that even greater items will occur for Search engine optimisation Hyun as a end result of this working experience. We do not even want to acquire this fight. We just want a sincere apology.”

The manufacturing business for “School 2020” has strongly denied the claims produced by Ahn Seo Hyun’s father. The business claims that the agreement signing fell by way of due to the fact her father was making unreasonable needs.

The organization said, “During the negotiations for the casting contract with Ahn Search engine optimization Hyun, her father manufactured many unreasonable demands to the production team. Due to the fact we were being wondering of Ahn Website positioning Hyun, we nonetheless intended to go by means of with the casting, but her father’s calls for grew to become abnormal to the stage wherever it was hard for the generation workers to tackle. It was made the decision that it would be too hard to go on this way.”

The corporation ongoing, “The choice to have the actress phase down from the venture was created through conversations between her reps and the manufacturing enterprise. What her father has reported about the approach is clearly his 1-sided impression.”

The enterprise concluded, “Out of concern for the younger age of the actress, we supposed to wrap up this business enterprise quietly. It was a difficult condition, but we have resolved to release this assertion in response to her father spreading false information. If this situation carries on, we will reveal every thing about our contract negotiations with Ahn Seo Hyun and situation a robust legal response.”

